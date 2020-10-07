Meghan’s co-star ‘scared’ to call her

Meghan Markle's former on-screen love interest is "intimidated" to phone the Duchess of Sussex.

Patrick J. Adams, who starred in the US legal drama Suits alongside the 39-year-old before she became a royal, admitted he's nervous about calling the former actress, who is now residing in Santa Barbara, California, with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie.

"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," the 39-year-old actor told Radio Times, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say.

"After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared.

"I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."

Patrick J Adams played Mike Ross and Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane on Suits. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Adams and Markle worked together on Suits for seven years.

Markle left the series in 2018 before she married the Duke of Sussex, 36, in May that year.

Adams was a guest at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding at Windsor Castle, along with several of her other co-stars.

"We've spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan's life is incredibly full and she's been navigating a lot," Adams told the outlet.

"We don't spend any time together, but that's not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways."

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams’ characters were married on Suits in the seventh season, just before Meghan’s real life marriage to Prince Harry. Picture: Foxtel

On Friday, Adams also told Access Hollywood he has not met up with Markle since she moved back to the US with her family.

"I think she's pretty busy, but I am happy to have her stateside," he told the outlet. "I miss my friend, but I'm very happy she's doing well."

Adams also applauded his TV wife for urging Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

"I'm very, very happy that she's becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November," Adams said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Picture: Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

After stepping down as senior members of the British royal family at the start of the year and moving to North America, the Sussexes settled down in Santa Barbara after stints of living in Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada.

A rep for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they purchased a home in the coastal city.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a spokesperson said.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as them as a family."

