Meghan steals the show at music festival

Stepping out for another public engagement in what's been a whirlwind few days in London, Meghan and Harry have stunned overnight as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the Royal Marines.

The pair - now in their final few weeks of royal engagements before 'Megxit' is due to kick in on March 31 - attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night, London time.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex held hands as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Simon Dawson/Pool via AP.

While it may be billed as a festival, it's not exactly Glastonbury - the Festival "brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they made their entrance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, both appearing in good spirits.

The couple smiled as they were given a round of applause by the crowd. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP.

According to The Sun, Meghan wore a red £1,295 (AUD$2540) Safiyaa dress to match Harry's army dress uniform complete with the medals for two tours of Afghanistan.

The couple will listen to world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stunned in her $2540 Safiyaa dress. Picture: Simon Dawson/Pool via AP.

"HARRY AND MEGHAN HAVE WON"

An earlier public appearance by Harry and Meghan can be chalked up as an overwhelming success for the couple, fans worldwide claiming the Hollywood-esque photos show the pair have "won" in their quest to find happiness and independence outside the royal family:

An instantly iconic shot. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan, 38, looked ethereal in a striking $A2649 blue dress by Victoria Beckham, while Harry was smiling for cameras and the crowd of about 200 people as the pair walked hand-in-hand carrying an umbrella.

"The photos of the couple arriving at the Endeavour Awards overnight in London will surely go into the pantheon of iconic shots of the royal family. The love! The glamour! The positively Hollywood-esque perfection of every damn element," wrote news.com.au Royal Correspondent Daniela Elser.

"Take a look at the shots of Harry and Meghan in the rain. Go on, I'll wait. Because, the more I look at them, the harder it becomes to imagine a moment that could more aptly sum up just how big a loss their departure is for the Windsors."

"JUST CALL ME HARRY"

Prince Harry takes the stage in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex earlier insisted "just call me Harry" as he returned to the UK for one of his final engagements before Megxit.

The royal seemed in good spirits as he gave an ecowarrior speech at a sustainable travel conference in Edinburgh on February 26, The Sun reported.

And the event's host Ayesha Hazarika, editor of the Londoner Diary, told the crowd: "He's made it clear we are all just to call him Harry".

Harry and Meghan will join the Queen, Charles and Camilla and William and Kate at a final official engagement before they finally quit royal life. Buckingham Palace has given further details of Harry and Meghan's appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London next week. It will be the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared with the royal family since their bombshell announcement in January, and their last as senior royals.

WHAT LIES BEYOND

Consider this a ‘farewell tour’ for Harry and Meghan as royals. Picture: AP

While Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon in April in his capacity as patron, and the couple will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May, their current UK public appearances will be their last official standing duties.

After this, they'll each continue to support causes they're passionate about alongside their quest for financial independence.

For Harry, his priorities will be the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV, and Travalyst.

And Meghan's focus will remain on women's empowerment, gender equality and education.

As announced earlier this month, they will operate without their "Sussex Royal" brand, which they reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars on.

Following lengthy Buckingham Palace talks, the Queen and senior royal officials have ruled the couple they cannot use "royal" in their new commercial lives as they look to gain "financial independence" after moving to Canada.

The couple are currently living in a mansion on Vancouver Island.

They've already been told to close their Buckingham Palace office and Harry must ditch his honorary military positions for at least 12 months.

They have been allowed to keep their HRH titles but have been forced to accept that they will not use them publicly as they tout for business around the globe.

The Sussexes have also agreed to repay the £2.4 million ($A4.7 million) of taxpayers' money used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor and are expected to pay a commercial rent for it of about £30,000 ($A58,600) a month.