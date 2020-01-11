Meghan Markle’s Disney screen return

The Duke and Duchess have signed a new deal, while their royal futures hang in the balance. Picture: Matrix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are used to promoting charitable causes: but this time, they're doing it on their terms.

Just days after dropping a bombshell on the Queen and the rest of the royal family, the Duchess has reportedly signed a deal with Disney to benefit a wildlife charity.

In a nod to her acting chops, the former Suits star will reportedly be doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

The organisation is dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources, ensuring a prosperous and compatible future between people and wildlife.

While the couple are still in talks with the royals about what their futures with The Firm will look like moving forward, that hasn’t stopped the pair from making their own money moves. Picture: Matrix.

According to the Times, Meghan recorded the voiceover before the royal couple left for their six-week break to Canada to celebrate Christmas.

The move hints at the couple's plans to leverage Harry's royal bloodline combined with Meghan's Hollywood connections, potentially netting tens of millions in brand ambassadorships.

In May, Disney gifted the Duke and Duchess a rare watercolour Winnie-the-Pooh animation in honour of the birth of their son, Archie.

The pair attended the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" in July last year. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

When royalty met Hollywood royalty: Harry and Meghan chatted with Beyonce and Jay Z at “The Lion King” premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The couple are yet to officially announce the partnership, but will undoubtedly do so via social media or their (newly created) official website.

Rather than keeping a low profile after announcing they'd like to "step away" from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess have not shied away from the public eye or posting on social media. In fact their latest post - checking in with the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen - implies it's business as usual. While the post was positive in nature, the comments section was still littered with critics addressing the couple's latest PR nightmare.

"Once a fan, but not after this debacle," wrote one Instagram user.

"What a drama fest," added another.

Earlier this week, the couple's joint statement declared that they'd be seeking "financial independence" and their own "professional incomes" after withdrawing from their royal roles.

But how exactly the couple plans to navigate that remains unclear.

The statement did prompt widespread speculation that Meghan may resurrect her acting career, amid rumours the couple have already received offers to appear on reality TV and talk shows.

As it stands, the couple currently have a combined worth of $67.6 million.