Meghan’s dad breaks silence on birth

Thomas Markle has spoken of his pride at his new grandson being born into the royal family and congratulated daughter Meghan and son-in-law Harry on their new arrival.

The ex-Hollywood lighting director has kept a low profile in recent weeks in his home town of Rosarito, Mexico, awaiting news of his sixth grandchild.

The royal couple announced the birth of their baby boy on Monday.

Following the news of the new royal baby boy, Thomas said he hoped the child would serve with "grace, dignity and honour".

In a statement Thomas, 74, who lives 5,500 miles away from Windsor Castle, told The Sun: "I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well.

"I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.

"GOD bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God Save the Queen."

Thomas has not spoken to daughter Meghan, 37, since just after the royal wedding last May, which he was forced to miss after suffering a heart attack.

She and Harry, 34, have frozen him out after he conducted a series of media interviews.

Meghan and Harry haven’t spoken to Thomas since the Royal Wedding last year.

The baby is Thomas' sixth grandchild.

Thomas and a baby Meghan. Picture: Instagram

His other two children, Samantha, from Virginia, and Thomas Jr, from Oregon, have five kids between them, spread across the US.

Samantha, 54, is mother to Ashleigh, 33, and Chris, 31, who both live in Virginia and have built successful careers as a lawyer and a pilot respectively.

Her youngest daughter Noel, 21, is currently studying sociology in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Thomas Jr, 52, is dad to Tyler, 26, who recently appeared on MTV reality show The Royal World and makes his living as a marijuana farmer in Oregon.

His other son Thomas III, 27, lives in Mammoth Lakes, California, with his husband and runs a branch of Domino's Pizza.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission