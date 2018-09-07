Meghan proves why she’s best dressed

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, at Westminster Central Hall, London. Picture: AP

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive for '100 Days to Peace', an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, at Westminster Central Hall, London. Picture: AP

MEGHAN, Duchess of Sussex, has done it again with her impeccable fashion sense.

The Sun reports that the 37-year-old Duchess has just arrived at the 100 Days to Peace gala concert at Central Hall, London, looking utterly stunning in a bespoke royal blue dress by Jason Wu.

The chic midi is cinched in at the waist, and features a high neck and small leg slit.

Controversially, it breaks one of the Queen's style rules - showing the shoulders.

Tradition usually dictates that royal women don't wear off-shoulder pieces or other more revealing styles.

But husband Prince Harry doesn't seem fazed by her bold choice, clutching her hand as they made their way into the venue together.

This isn't the first time that Meghan has turned to Jason Wu for an important engagement.

Back in February, she wore a sophisticated navy frock by the designer for the annual Royal Forum event.

And she's revisited another go-to brand for her jewel-encrusted heels.

The £640 ($1100) Aquazzura pumps - which perfectly match her dress - have an open back and a sky-high stiletto.

She's holding a delicate black Dior clutch, while her hair has been teased into glamorous Hollywood waves.

We've seen her Birks earrings before, and at a cool £9000 ($16,000), it's no wonder she wants to get wear out of them.

The concert marks the centenary of the last 100 days of WWI hostilities.

It's being held in aid of three charities - Help for Heroes, Combat Stress, and Heads Together.

Heads Together is a mental health campaign led by The Royal Foundation, in partnership with YoungMinds and seven other charities.

The evening will see world-famous composer Sir Karl Jenkins conduct his internationally acclaimed The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.

General Lord Dannatt - a retired senior British Army Officer and member of the House of Lords - was the one to greet the royal couple.

Beforehand, he said: "Tragically, the First World War did not turn out to be 'the war to end war' but then, as now, by marking the centenary of the end of the last 100 days of hostilities with this commemorative concert, we can hope and pray for a better future.

"Part of that better future is helping those who have been affected by war and conflict."

Earlier this week, Meghan wowed in an Altuzarra suit and hid her stomach with a Stella McCartney clutch as she arrived at the WellChild Awards.

