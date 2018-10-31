Menu
Wardrobe malfunction or daring display? Meghan Markle pressed the flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour — with her undies showing.
Meghan shocks with see-through dress

by Bronte Coy and Nick Bond
31st Oct 2018 3:55 PM

IS THIS a wardrobe malfunction, or a deliberate daring display?

Meghan Markle has shown some flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour - with her undies showing.

Yep, you read that right. The Duchess met with crowds this afternoon in a stunning blue dress - that appeared to be quite see-through on the bottom half.

Perhaps it didn't look quite so revealing in the mirror?

 

Meghan and her see-through dress. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Meghan and her see-through dress. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Yep, those are royal legs we see through that material. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Yep, those are royal legs we see through that material. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

 

You’d want to make sure you’re wearing your good knickers. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
You’d want to make sure you’re wearing your good knickers. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

 

She’s certainly going out with a bang on this royal tour. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
She’s certainly going out with a bang on this royal tour. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Either way, there's no denying the Duchess looks stunning in Givenchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan will finally wrap up their marathon 16-day royal tour today, following a staggering 76 engagements across Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand

After spending the day in Rotorua, they will fly back to London.

    Local Partners