What Harry and Meghan are really like together

THE photographer behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's now famous engagement photos has revealed what it was like to shoot the royal couple.

Alexi Lubomirski, the man behind the intimate royal engagement photo shoot, admitted that he was selected for the coveted position via social media.

"It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere," explained the photographer told E! News. "I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him' and that was it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Frogmore House in Windsor in their official engagement photos. Credit: AFP Photo/Alexi Lubomirski

The famed portrait and fashion photographer, who has shot celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts and Tyra Banks, explained that the engagement shoot was the first time he had met the couple. But despite not knowing the two prior to the shoot, Lubomirski said working the Prince and his fiancee was anything but difficult.

"It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love," the photographer revealed.

And the couple being over-the-moon-in-love worked for well for Lubomirski who said the only instruction he gave the couple was to "just be yourselves."

The British photographer and his wife, Giada, then spilled that the two had scored themselves invites to Markle and Harry's big day. And though the photographer was not asked to shoot the May 19 nuptials, Giada praised her husband for his now historic images.

"I was so incredibly proud of my husband," she gushed. " I couldn't think of anyone better than him because he's a romantic at heart."

The couple was described as “deliciously in love”. Credit: AFP Photo/Alexi Lubomirski

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.