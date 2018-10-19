Menu
Login
Meghan is wearing a dress that us regular folk can’t buy yet.
Meghan is wearing a dress that us regular folk can’t buy yet.
News

Meghan, Harry talk baby names

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2018 6:13 AM

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been grilled on what they are going to name their child.

A 12-year-old boy named Charlie Wolf asked the question the world wants to know the answer to while Meghan and Harry travelled on a Melbourne tram.

"We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them," Meghan replied.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, took the tram to the beach to meet lifeguards and volunteers that help keep the beach clean.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex passes an Australian Rules football during an event at Government House in Melbourne. Picture: AP
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex passes an Australian Rules football during an event at Government House in Melbourne. Picture: AP
 

Earlier in the day, Meghan wowed onlookers after she deftly handballed a Sherrin like a professional.

The couple is set to return to Sydney for the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded veterans started by Prince Harry.

Related Items

Show More
duke and duchess of sussex editors picks pregnancy prince harry and meghan markle royal baby royal tour

Top Stories

    Seniors' street art program receives national praise

    Seniors' street art program receives national praise

    News WHICH Byron Bay street art program won big in Sydney?

    Have your say on Mullumbimby's Lot 22

    Have your say on Mullumbimby's Lot 22

    News FEEDBACK needed for housing affordability

    #LoveByronHalls initiative launched

    #LoveByronHalls initiative launched

    News THE #LoveByronHalls initiative has launched

    Byron businesses dominate awards

    Byron businesses dominate awards

    News Which Byron business won the business excellence awards?

    Local Partners