Meghan ‘kept diary for bombshell book’

Meghan Markle kept a diary during her time in the UK which could pave the way for a bombshell memoir, a friend claims.

The 38-year-old penned the journal which is likely to tell the story of her journey from American actress to member of the British Royal Family, according to The Sun.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story and Meghan: Hollywood Princess, said a first-person account - based on her diary - would "give her total control".

He told the Daily Mail: "She is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase.

"Remember she studied English in her first year at Northwestern College."

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has praised Meghan Markle’s writing abilities and says writing her memoir would give her ccontrol. Picture: Getty Images

A memoir based on her journals would give Markle a chance to tell the story in her own way, with Morton adding: "She would have total control."

Writing appears to be one on Meghan's passions and it seems likely that she will venture into print one day.

The Duchess of Sussex guest-edited British Vogue in September 2019, and also wrote a lifestyle blog called The Tig before she married Prince Harry.

In another blog, The Working Actress, she wrote anonymously: "My hair is primped, my face is painted, my name is recognised, my star meter is rising, my life is changing."

Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is thought to be a “bombshell” book. Picture: Supplied

And this summer, a new bombshell book, Finding Freedom, has promised to reveal the "unknown details" of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life.

The book, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has been billed as going "beyond the headlines" and will be released worldwide on August 11.

Reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want the biography to come out as soon as possible to set the record straight about their exit from royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to hope the upcoming book will show they had "no choice but to quit as royals".

Friends say that Markle wants to shatter the media image of her as a demanding diva. Picture: Instagram

Markle's friends told the Mail she "desperately wants to shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power."

The source added: "She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip.

"Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail.

"I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least have compassion for her and all she's been through, which has been anything but a fairy tale."

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is now plain old Meghan Markle...but friends say she kept a diary during her royal time and plans to write a book. Picture: AP Photo

The couple relocated to California at the end of March following a brief stint in Canada - and are now rumoured to be living in Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry's luxury home.

In a continued bid for a more private life, the pair recently put privacy screens around the house.

They were reportedly introduced to Perry through Oprah Winfrey, who they are also working with for an exclusive new documentary series.

