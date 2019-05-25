Meghan, Harry threw ‘all-night parties’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set up the photo opportunity after declining to pose for the traditional photo on the hospital steps. Picture: AP

Prince William and Kate might have breathed a sigh of relief when Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace after a feud emerged between the two couples.

But not all their neighbours are pleased about the Sussex's decision to move to Windsor, including French Ambassador Jean-Pierre Jouyet, who took up the job last year, reports The Sun.

The couple apparently had a very active social life. Picture: Chris Jackson — Pool/Getty Images

His nearby residence's back yard on Kensington Palace Gardens looks right into the front of Nottingham Cottage, Harry and Meghan's old abode.

During a party last week, he reportedly said: "It is so quiet here now that Harry and Meghan have left.

"They used to have fireworks, soirees that would go all night, friends and family coming and going.

"Now all we see and hear is the helicopters landing. It's boring now."

Kensington Palace. Picture: Istock

However, his ex-neighbours didn't follow his wishes when it came to their son's name.

"They should call her a French name, perhaps Chantelle," he argued. Wrong sex for a start, as it turned out.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage earlier this year after it was gifted to them by the Queen.

Harry and Meghan with their newborn baby earlier this month. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images

The 10-bedroom home sits on 35 acres of lush land and has undergone a multimillion-dollar refit to transform it back into a luxurious family home complete with a new nursery, gym and yoga studio.

It had previously been chopped up into five units where palace staff have been living.

Frogmore Cottage.

Grade II-listed Frogmore House, formerly known as Double Garden Cottage, had been a popular royal hideaway for more than 300 years.

It was used by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family as a retreat for private and official royal engagements before Harry and Meghan made it their home.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission