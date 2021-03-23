Mega totals: Where the rain has fallen over past three days

A BOM meteorologist said the current weather event has seen rain across a large area of Northern NSW, with some pockets picking up some extra heavy falls.

A BOM meteorologist said the current weather event has seen rain across a large area of Northern NSW, with some pockets picking up some extra heavy falls.

Rainfall data from the Bureau of Meteorology shows the way heavy falls have impacted different areas of the Northern Rivers.

Data published on Tuesday morning show some areas within the same catchment have experienced the last three days of rain in very different ways.

BOM meteorologist Helen Reid said thunderstorm activity and pockets of heavier rain have been recorded in the last days in Northern NSW.

“Sometimes thunderstorm activity comes to play on this, although this does not seem to be as much of an issue in regards to (Monday’s rainfall), but there have been some pockets of heavier rainfall near a thunderstorm, but sometimes if the rain gauge is located in one side of the hill to another, and the wind, can make the difference in rainfall totals,” she said.

“It is broadscale rain, but there are some places that have picked up that bit more.”

The following data shows the last three days of readings (unless stated otherwise) for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday readings up to 9am for the previous 24 hours.

The numbers are all expressed in millimetres.

Brunswick River

For most of this area, Sunday to Monday was the wettest 24-hour period, with heavy falls in the Byron Bay and Yelgun.

Yelgun Creek (Helen St Bridge): 34 – 127 – 54

Upper Main Arm: 23 – 124 – 97

Main Arm: 49 – 122 – 93

Mullumbimby Creek: 36 – 111 – 74

Chincogan: 70 – 124- 100

Middle Pocket: 82 – 93 – 58

Myocum: 14 – 159 – 60

Byron Bay (Belongil Ck Bridge): 18 – 160 – 54

Byron Bay (Tallow Ck Bridge): 7 – 144 – 36

Cape Byron: 14 – 134 – 37

Coopers Shoot: 10 – 125 – 44

Flooding on Old Bangalow Rd, Tintenbar. (Photo contributed by Ballina Shire Council)

Lower Richmond River

Coastal areas recorded the biggest rainfall numbers in this zone in the last three days.

Whiporie: 1.4 – 86 – 99

Rappville: 2.8 – 39 – 86

Evans Head: 104 – 136 – 116

Lake Ainsworth: 12 – 154 – 36

Ballina AP: 41 – 124 34

Houghlahan’s Creek: 62 – 198 – 43

Tuckombil: 37 – 168 – 42

Alstonville STP: 25 – 188 – 47

>>>WOO-HOO: Five days of sunshine ahead

Wilsons River

Most of this area recorded relaitevly average falls io the last three days, except for Goonengerry, Huanbrook and Nashua, with some of the bigger daily rain numbers for the area.

Bentley: 0.0 – 21 – 39

Corndale: 35 – 70 – 42

Tuncester: 3.0 – 62 – 28

Nimbin: 4 – 45 – 45

Jiggi (Gwynne St): 1.0 – 20 – 38

Goolmangar: 2.0 – 35 – 40

Rock Valley: 1.0 – 22 – 49

Cawongla: 4.0 – 39 – 53

Goonengerry: 57 – 177 – 91

Nashua: 51 – 198 – 45

Repentance: 1.0 – 0.0 – 0.0 (possible technical fault)

Terania Creek: 3.0 – 46 – 44

The Channon: 2.0 – 44 – 44

Doon Doon: 08.0 – 64 – 54

Lillian Rock: 8.0 – 40 – 68

Dunoon: 10 – 78 – 45

Huonbrook: 38 – 175 – 119

Lismore (Dawson St): 7.0 – 79 – 33

Lismore Airport: 5.6 – 79 – 31

Tuckurimba: 11 – 73 – 31

The Wilsons River, Lismore, near Simes Bridge.

Tweed River to Murwillumbah:

This area shows increased rain over the weekend, with the highest levels at Bald Mountain, Tyalguk Bridge and Eungella in the 24 leading to 9am Tuesday.

Brays Creek: 28 – 43 – 97

Bald Mountain: 36 – 79 – 126

Tyalgum Bridge: 13 – 51 – 109

Eungella: 39 – 82 – 100

Kunghur: 55 – 43 – 54

Doon Doon 8 – 64 – 54

Palmers Road: 29 – 66 – 80

Clarrie Hall Dam: 22 – 68 – 71

Uki: 15 – 73 – 79

Bray Park (WTP): 27 – 86- 70

Murwillumbah: 22 – 98 – 64

Lower Tweed River:

For some of the areas in the Lower Tweed the heaviest rain happened on Saturday, such as Duranbah, Kingscliff and Barneys Point.

Others, such as Numinbah, Boat Harbout and Clothiers Creek, had heavier rain recorded on Sunday.

Upper Rous River (Hopkins Ck): 35 – 98 – 108

Numinbah: 43 – 124 – 100

Couchy Creek: 67 – 121 – 123

Chillingham: 55 – 84 – 132

Boat Harbour: 14 – 114 – 83

Murwillumbah (STP): 21 – 91 – 58

Tumbulgum: 45 – 130 – 57

Duranbah: 144 – 55 – 116 – 40 (Saturday to Tuesday)

Kingscliff (STP): 113 – 71 – 77 – 61 (Saturday to Tuesday)

Barneys Point: 88 – 68 – 63 – 51 (Saturday to Tuesday)

Tomewin: 42 – 147 – 118

Bilambil Heights: 60 – 175 – 75

Banora (STP): 97 – 92 – 59

Clothiers Creek: 37 – 122 – 58

Hastings (STP): 12 – 88 – 34

>>>VITAL INFO: Road closures and latest flood warnings

Tweed Coast:

The coast is a real mixed bag, with areas such as Brabbes Creek recording little rain while most other areas seem to have had a wetter Sunday.

Cudgera Creek: 67 – 142 – 43

Cudgen Lake: 70 – 130 -52

Burringbar Reservoir: 88 – 74 – 66

Burringbar North Arm (Harwood Rd): 25 – 93 – 71

Burringbar Rd (Burringbar Ck): 40-100 – 72

Upper Burringbar Rd: 26- 108 – 76

Upper Crabbes Creek: 46 – 90 – 70

Crabbes Creek (Wooyung Rd): 0.5 – 1.5 – 0.5

Richmond River to Coraki

This is probably the area with the smallest local rainfall recorded by BOM in the Northern Rivers this week.

Dairy Flat: 0.2 – 0.4 – 0.4

Loadstone: 1.4 – 17 – 55

Green Pigeon: 3.8 – 30 – 46

Wiangaree: 0.2 – 25 – 50

Kyogle: 10 – 13 – 39

Eden Ck: (no data) – 18 – 54

Casino: 0.0 – 18 – 49

Yorklea: (no data) – 33 – 57

Binna Burra Road near the turn-off to Lismore (Bangalow Road).

Clarence River to Baryulgil

This area recorded most of the heaviest falls from Monday to Tuesday.

Tabulam: 0.2 – 8.0 – 80

Urbenville: 0.2 – 11 – 73

Drake: 0.2 – 19 – 102

Tabulam Muirne: 2.6 – 12 – 97

Sandy Hill: 2.0 – 14 – 84

Baryulgil: 15 – 37 – 91

Glen Elgin: 0.2 – 18 – 93

Billyrimba: (no data) 20 – 89

>>>Rescue squad helps ambos get through flood to reach patient