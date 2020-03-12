Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dirtgirlworld creators have revealed who will continue the role of Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.
Dirtgirlworld creators have revealed who will continue the role of Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.
TV

Meet the new faces of Dirtgirlworld

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIRTGIRLWORLD creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace revealed their new Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.

The pair made the announcement on the dirtgirlworld Facebook page early Saturday morning.

"We took our time and with great love and respect we found our next dirtgirl and scrapboy," the post said.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Rhea Robertson and Benjamin Hambley to the dirtgirlworld family."

According to the post, over 400 people auditioned before Robertson and Hambley, both performers at Warner Bros. Movie World, were offered the roles.

"dirtgirl and scrapboy haven't left the building, they are being energised by two new souls," the post continued.

"There will be some baby steps but you know that you can trust us to have picked two incredible people to keep dirtgirlworld alive and to grow it and build it and help it flourish at a time more than ever, that we need to look for solutions together and tap into the collective hope for a bright future for children now and to come."

More Stories

Show More
cate mcquillen dirtgirlworld
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

        premium_icon Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

        News BANGALOW koalas are already receiving help from national and even international volunteers to plant thousands of trees.

        ‘We are ready’ for COVID-19 outbreak, says health boss

        premium_icon ‘We are ready’ for COVID-19 outbreak, says health boss

        News “AT SOME point, somewhere, there is going to be a positive COVID-19 case, and we...

        $50k fellowship to help find solutions to ‘failed system’

        premium_icon $50k fellowship to help find solutions to ‘failed system’

        News Australia isn’t doing enough to help at-risk kids but this man hopes to change...

        Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

        premium_icon Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

        Celebrity VOLUNTEERS at Friends of the Koala welcomed a special visitor this week when movie...