Meet the new Aussie diva of soul

THANDO Sikwila is an Australian singer, songwriter and actor born in Zimbabwe and based in Melbourne.

Audiences may remember her as a contestant in The Voice Australia Season 3, and for playing Effie White in Australia's first professional production of Dreamgirls in 2015.

She lists as some of her vocal influences as Jill Scott, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan and former Northern Rivers resident, Ngaiire.

In 2016, Thando released her debut EP Digital Love Letters, and went onto win the Solo Vocalist of the Year award at the Afro Australian Movie and Music Awards.

The artist said she is bringing a band of seven people including backing singers, drummer and bass player, besides the basic guitar and keys, for an extra strong party.

"We want to bring the party for you," she said.

"You can expect lots of dancing; we make people to get up and shake their tail feather thing!"

"There's a few ballads as well, it's a mix bag, we play music about love, life, and everyone is included so it's a family-friendly gig as well, so bring the kids along."

"All the more up-tempo songs we play are our own songs, but those we haven't released yet. When we play live it's very much about the instruments and getting people dancing and moving, so we always make different interpretations of the songs you can hear from us on online platforms," she said.

Numb is her latest song, a beautiful rendition of classic soul and her reaction to the African gangs backlash in Victoria.

"The song came from my experience reading all the media articles that were out there about the African youth in gangs," she said.

"The people I relate to the most was being represented in the media negatively, and nobody ever though on the massive generalisation that was inflicted on everyone.

"The song addresses that we are not all the same, that there is a particular group of kids that are just troublemakers, but obviously the media wants to sensationalise it and make it a bigger deal than what it is.

"It creates this pattern in people;s minds that associates all African people with crime, and not being functioning members of society.

"I wanted to bring to the forefront that not all Africans are bad, in fact most are hard-working and we contribute."

This year, Thando is hoping to release an EP of five songs with fellow Zimbabewan-Australian artists to help cross-cultural understanding and celebrate their heritage.

Thando's next single will come out in June.