Meet the man who ran a marathon in his hotel room

DIMITRI Zafiriadis wasn't planning on running a 42km marathon in his Gold Coast hotel room during his 14-day quarantine.

It just happened.

"I woke up on Saturday morning and didn't have anything to do and the beach looked beautiful and the waves looked beautiful and I thought 'why not do it now'," said the father of three.

Mr Zafiriadis, 47, signed up to the do the virtual Manchester Marathon before he left the UK nearly two weeks ago. But before he had the chance to do it, he flew to Australia to visit his mother in Brisbane who is battling cancer. The virtual marathon allows people to run the event in their own time during October.

Dimitri Zafiriadis did a marathon while in his room in quarantine at QT Hotel on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied.

Despite not having any new scenery for more than three hours, he said the run was quite enjoyable with a sea breeze.

"It wasn't boring, I had a portable speaker and I'm fortunate to have a balcony overlooking the beach and am on the sixth floor so I could watch the surfers and people go by," he said.

"A few people noticed me from below and I would get little cheers. I actually had a lot of fun watching the world go by, focusing on the logistics of the event, getting my food.

Dimitri Zafiriadis has also done some strength training during quarantine. Picture: Supplied.

"The doorbell also rang for breakfast about 7.30am and I did have to walk for two laps while unpacking it."

Mr Zafiriadis said from the door of his QT hotel room to the balcony was only about 10 strides, so it meant he had to be careful with how he turned so as not to damage his knees, ankles and quads.

He was done and dusted before noon and treated himself to a big back of ice and a "refreshing" six pack of Bryon Bay lager.

Dimitri Zafiriadis is also doing some strength training while in hotel quarantine at the QT hotel on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied.

"It was quite cathartic really, I had lots of time to think and I just can't wait to get out and see mum and dad.

"This was my third marathon. My objective is to qualify for the London Marathon, you must have a time of three hours and seven minutes.

"I haven't qualified yet, with my time for the previous Manchester Marathon three hours and 13 minutes and for the New York Marathon my time was also three hours and 13 minutes, incredibly."

He completed his hotel marathon in under four hours.

The runner, who posts his antics on Instagram as @dee.zed.runs, shared a photo of himself doing an aerial surfing move atop an ironing board for a 10km Halloween charity run he also did in his room.

Dimitri Zafiriadis decided to keep fit while in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied.

Without the ability to whip up a scary costume, he dressed up as "surfer Andy Irons meets journalist Hunter S Thompson".

"My neighbour has now started running in her bedroom," he said.

Mr Zafiriadis said being stuck in quarantine was quite confronting and he was grateful to have a room with access to fresh air.

"I'd be like a caged tiger if I got one of those small rooms with no balcony or window. It's already wearing thin.

"Thankfully Dad is picking me up at 7am on Sunday and he'll have a steak and kidney Yatala Pie for me and I'll have a quick 20-minute swim and then race up to Brisbane to give Mum a big hug."

Dimitri Zafiriadis did the Manchester Marathon while in his room in quarantine at QT Hotel on the Gold Coast, just because he can. Picture: Supplied.

emily.toxward@news.com.au

Originally published as Meet the man who ran a marathon in his Coast hotel room