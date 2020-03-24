Meet the dancing zookeeper the world has gone ape for

A zookeeper’s dance at Mebourne Zoo has gone around the world.

A Melbourne zookeeper's spirit fingered dance routine live streamed from the giraffe enclosure has gone around the world.

Maroon 5 sang about moves like Jagger, but at Melbourne Zoo it's moves like jaguar.

After glancing at the camera and looking around for onlookers, Adam Porter, the zookeeper in the webcam video, pulls out a rainbow fan with flair, before breaking into an epic dance solo complete with exit sashay.

A Melbourne Zoo spokesman told heraldsun.com.au that zookeeper Adam Porter's spontaneous razzle dazzle webcam dance had become an overnight sensation.

"Adam is a star," he said.

"I've been fielding more than 250 calls, some from CNN to the BBC."

Melbourne zookeeper Adam Porter sees his opportunity and seizes it.

Melbourne Zoo decided to live-stream videos of animals for people in self-isolation.

From lazy lions, to cheeky snow leopard cubs and attention seeker Ed the Fiordland penguin, the live stream has lifted the moods of many around the world in lockdown.

And Mr Porter is no stranger to a bit of showmanship.

A former singer and performer for Opera Australia, Mr Porter didn't need any music to break into his epic routine as he fed the giraffe's overnight.

Mr Porter was also the event manager for a Guinness World Record Attempt of "most people simultaneously blowing bubbles" at the MCG during the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades game on January 6, 2018.

Mr Porter has been with Melbourne Zoo for more than five years and was described by colleagues as "not your average zookeeper".

"Adam has been on stage, he definitely has a bit of the flair and the wacky, and who doesn't need that right now," the zoo spokesman said.