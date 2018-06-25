Meet this year’s Block contestants

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are back for a new season of The Block.

A COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist and a breakfast radio host are two of the contestants on the upcoming series of The Block.

Channel 9 has revealed the five teams of two who beat 45,000 other entrants to land a spot on the 14th season of the renovation show.

The Block contestants for 2018. Picture: Channel 9

Here's what we know about the contestants:

Bianca (36) and Carla (35): Champion netballers from Melbourne. Biana Chatfield played for both the Melbourne Vixens and the Melbourne Phoenix and won a gold medal with the Diamonds at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She's teamed up with former Swifts and Firebirds star, Carla Dziwoki.

Netballers Bianca and Carla are competing on The Block.

Kerrie (49) and Spence (47): Married couple from the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

Sara (31) and Hayden (45): Newlywed parents from The Shire, NSW.

Hans (37) and Courtney (33): First class flight attendant and her pilot partner from Perth,

Western Australia.

Norm (40) and Jess (33): Engaged parents from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Jess hosts the 91.9 Sea FM breakfast radio show alongside Adam "BarRat" Barratt.

The five teams will be renovating The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda which has a rather colourful past.

"It's an iconic hotel in Melbourne. It was very famous in the '30s, and then fell into disrepute," The Block host Scott Cam said on the Today show recently.

"It was a boarding house … there were a few murders, a few deaths and things like that."

According to the Herald Sun, the renovated apartments by The Block contestants will be a "goldmine".

Local agents expect the apartments could sell for $3 million each.

"It could definitely set a new Block record," Advantage Property Consulting director Frank Valentic told the Herald Sun.

"The location is colourful - it's got grunge factor and it's not for everyone. But it's right on the doorstep of everything (the beach, public transport, restaurants and cafes).

"It's definitely an area on the rise."

More than $18 million in prize money has been won on The Block in the past 13 seasons.