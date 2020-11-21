Meet the 105 people racing to build UQ vaccine

For the first time The Courier-Mail can reveal the hidden heroes in the quest to find a COVID-19 vaccine that will protect millions of lives around the world.

These are the 105 people from all walks of life who have pitched in to support the brilliant but sleep-deprived men in white coats at the University of Queensland.

Tech whizzes, lawyers, accountants, fundraisers and married couples with kids are just some of those sharing their own set of skills to ensure "made in Queensland" is stamped on the history-making jab.

Scroll down to meet the amazing people behind the UQ vaccine.

Prof Paul Young, The University of Queensland

Co-Project Leader, Inventor of Molecular Clamp

Paul Young. Picture: Supplied

"2020 has certainly been an exhausting rollercoaster ride for all of the vaccine team. But what stands out most for me has been the complete commitment to the task we set ourselves at the beginning of the year, by everyone in our team and our wider collaborative partners. I am so proud to be a member of this awesome group."

Keith Chappell. Picture: Supplied

A/Prof Keith Chappell, The University of Queensland

Co-Project Leader, Inventor of Molecular Clamp

"Team work. I've never been part of a bigger team and we've never had so much work to do."

Trent Munro. Picture: Supplied

Prof Trent Munro, The University of Queensland

Project Director

"It's been amazing to see the impact of science mobilised with intent and intensity! For our program, I'm particularly proud of what the team has achieved and the amazing progress in such a short period."

Danushka Wijesundara. Picture: Supplied

Dr Danushka Wijesundara, The University of Queensland

Research Fellow, antigen design, preclinical development, clinical trial T Cell analysis

"I felt humbled and privileged to have been actively involved in the development of a vaccine with the potential to impact the lives and livelihood of people worldwide."

Daniel Watterson. Picture: Supplied

Dr Daniel Watterson, The University of Queensland

Inventor of Molecular Clamp, Vaccine Design

"Being part of the vaccine response team has been a surreal and amazing experience. Knowing that our work could have a direct impact to counter the pandemic has been both motivating and stressful. It was incredible to see the support from the whole community."

Christina Henderson. Picture: Supplied

Ms Christina Henderson, The University of Queensland

Project Manager

"Plan for the worst, expect the best and prepare to work hard to achieve your goals."

Julia Lackenby. Picture: Supplied

Ms Julia Lackenby, The University of Queensland

Laboratory Manager, antigen design and preclinical development.

"It's been a privilege to be part of this team and be able to use my skills to help a world in crisis."

Michael Selorm Avumegah. Picture: Supplied

Dr Michael Selorm Avumegah, The University of Queensland

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, antigen design and the preclinical development

"Working on the vaccine project at UQ is a dream come true and I have never been more fulfilled career-wise."

Christopher McMillan.

Dr Christopher McMillan, The University of Queensland

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, preclinical design, optimisation and validation of vaccine.

"Being part of this vaccine team means being able to contribute to something that has the potential to help the world in this dire time - and that is something that I am grateful for. I hope we can turn this opportunity into a successful vaccine for Australia and the world."

Stacey Cheung. Picture: Supplied

Ms Stacey Cheung, The University of Queensland

Antigen design and preclinical development, optimisation and validation of vaccine candidate

"It feels like the past 6 years of my research life has prepared me for a moment like this, what a privilege to hopefully make a difference to this pandemic! So proud of my teammates in the antigen designing team, it is so fulfilling to see our hard work is paying off and truly our honour to be part of this legacy."

Naphak Modhiran. Picture: Supplied

Dr Naphak Modhiran, The University of Queensland

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, generation and characterisation of vaccine candidates

"I am proud that I could make an important contribution to human health. I was told that the true success of science is in its application to benefit mankind, which I believe the UQ vaccine will fulfil."

Summa Bibby. Picture: Supplied

Ms Summa Bibby, The University of Queensland

Research Assistant, generation and characterisation of vaccine candidates

"The experience of being a part of this team and how we were able to come together to achieve results in such a short time under extreme circumstances is something I will never forget."

Alberto Amarilla Ortiz. Picture: Supplied

Dr Alberto Amarilla Ortiz, The University of Queensland

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, virus neutralisation assay

"I'm very happy to have made a small contribution towards developing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which we hope will significantly benefit many people. Also, I'm very grateful to my bosses who have given me the opportunity and trust to be part of this project."

Alexander Khromykh. Picture: Supplied

A/Prof Alexander Khromykh, The University of Queensland

Group Leader, live virus work setup and vaccine testing

"It has been a great privilege to be a part of such an outstanding and extraordinarily motivated team and to contribute to such a noble cause."

Karen Hughes. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Karen Hughes, The University of Queensland

Process development, Tech transfer

"I am so proud to be a part of this amazing team that delivered a vaccine candidate of such global significance under very challenging timelines."

Ben Hughes. Picture: Supplied

Mr Ben Hughes, The University of Queensland

Process development, Tech transfer

"Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the critical mass of diverse skill sets and tireless collaboration and innovation required to achieve this previously unimagined vaccine timeline."

Daphne Drewes. Picture: Supplied

Ms Daphne Drewes, The University of Queensland

Risk management support to the vaccine project team

"It is a privilege to support the UQ vaccine project with risk management services, to help the team become successful with their important mission."

Martina Jones. Picture: Supplied

Dr Martina Jones, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Manager of National Biologics Facility - CMC Development

"Being part of something so globally significant, with such a great team of people, is certainly a highlight of my scientific career."

Marianne Gillard. Picture: Supplied

Dr Marianne Gillard, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Head of Cell Line Development

"While the circumstances are far from ideal, and the effects of COVID are still being felt worldwide, it has been a privilege to be part of a great team and being able to play an active role in the vaccine development is an amazing feeling (and a great reason to study science!)."

Kym Hoger. Picture: Supplied

Ms Kym Hoger, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Quality Assurance Manager - Clinical Development, Technology Transfer

"The commitment and dedication from everyone, under extremely challenging circumstances, has been truly exceptional. I feel privileged to be a part of this team."

Mallory Daleris. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Mallory Daleris, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Research Assistant, CMC Development

"An absolutely amazing experience to be a part of a brilliant team tackling a huge project in such a short amount of time."

Eve Radunz. Picture: Supplied

Ms Eve Radunz, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Research Assistant - Quality Assurance, CMC development

"This has been an incredible opportunity to work on pioneering technology with renowned scientists."

David Edwards. Picture: Supplied

Mr David Edwards, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Research Assistant, Upstream bioprocess development

"It's been eye opening and exciting. I am glad to be contributing towards such an important project."

Justin Goh. Picture: Supplied

Dr Justin Goh, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Upstream Processing

"The opportunity to develop a fighting chance and potentially support those in the frontline has been exceptionally rewarding. Equally, to have done what we have amidst a pandemic was only possible with the many support we have been given."

Arghavan Golbaz Hagh. Picture: Supplied

Dr Arghavan Golbaz Hagh, The University of Queensland, National Biologics Facility

Research Assistant, CMC Development

"So flattered to work in one of the most important projects toward facing this tragic pandemic."

Drew Brockman. Picture: Supplied

Dr Drew Brockman, TetraQ

Head of Toxicology- lead formal toxicology studies

"I'm honoured to be part of such an important effort by the UQ vaccine program in the worldwide quest against COVID-19."

Peter Tapley. Picture: Supplied

Dr Peter Tapley, TetraQ

Director- overall responsibility for TetraQ studies supporting vaccine development

"The opportunity to work on this project with such an outstanding and dedicated team at TetraQ in collaboration with our UQ colleagues has been a privilege."

Mai Tran. Picture: Supplied

Dr Mai Tran, TetraQ

Senior Scientist-lead immunoassay development/validation and conduct of vaccine antibody response testing for toxicology and clinical studies

"I am honoured to contribute in the UQ-SARS-CoV2-Sclamp vaccine program and extremely proud of our team's achievements within the tight time frame."

Michael Vaughan. Picture: Supplied

Mr Michael Vaughan, TetraQ

Senior Principal Scientist- co-ordinated antibody analysis projects

"I am extremely proud to lead the TetraQ immunoassay team, and of the commitment shown in providing critical analysis for the UQ vaccine program."

Kelly Sweeney. Picture: Supplied

Ms Kelly Sweeney, TetraQ

Senior Scientist- conduct of toxicology studies

"Congratulations to UQ on their international effort in the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, what a privilege to be part of such an important vaccine program."

Christa Singh. Picture: Supplied

Ms Christa Singh, TetraQ

Scientist - conduct of toxicology studies

"I'm thrilled to be involved in the UQ vaccine program and their commitment to tackle a global issue."

Ashleigh Clark. Picture: Supplied

Ms Ashleigh Clark, TetraQ

Scientist - conduct of toxicology studies

"I am proud to be part of a team that has the knowledge and skills to be working towards a vaccine that has the potential to have a positive impact on so many people across the world."

Shafi Shajib. Picture: Supplied

Md. Shafi Shajib, TetraQ

Animal Technician - support of toxicology studies

"I am delighted to devote my skills and expertise to the UQ vaccine development program to combat against COVID-19 and rescue the world."

Cora Lau. Picture: Supplied

Dr Cora Lau, UQBR

Consulting Veterinarian - veterinary support for toxicology studies

"It is an absolute honour to be involved in such important research."

Kristen Swindlehurst. Picture: Supplied

Ms Kristen Swindlehurst, TetraQ

Animal Technician - support of toxicology studies

"It's exciting to work as a part of the team at UQ on such a timely project."

Chin-Lin Wong. Picture: Supplied

Dr Chin-Lin Wong, TetraQ

Principal Scientist - method validation and sample analysis for antibody analysis projects

"I am honoured to be part of the UQ TetraQ team and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work on Australia's leading vaccine candidate for coronavirus."

Rachel Franzmann. Picture: Supplied

Ms Rachel Franzmann, TetraQ

Scientist - method validation and sample analysis for antibody analysis projects

"I am honoured to be able to contribute to such an important project, and look forward to seeing its impact on the current pandemic."

Matthew Barter. Picture: Supplied

Mr Matt Barter, TetraQ

Scientist - method validation and sample analysis for antibody analysis projects

"I am extremely proud to be involved in such an exciting project. I hope the vaccine will be available to Australians and the rest of the world in the very near future."

Helen Won. Picture: Supplied

Ms Helen Won, TetraQ

Scientist - method validation and sample analysis for antibody analysis projects

"It is rewarding to be working in a great team on a scientific endeavour with the potential for global impact."

Josh Sweeney. Picture: Supplied

Mr Josh Sweeney, TetraQ

Research Technician - receipt and management of antibody samples

"I am pleased to be part of such an excellent team working on something so important. I endeavoured to make things as smooth as possible for everyone."

Leonora Pearson. Picture: Supplied

Ms Leonora Pearson, TetraQ

Quality Assurance Manager - QA support for toxicology and antibody response analysis projects

"It's wonderful to play a small part in helping make a difference. Let's make this vaccine a reality."

Bansi Patel. Picture: Supplied

Ms Bansi Patel, TetraQ

Snr Quality Assurance Officer - QA support for antibody response analysis projects

"It's a privilege to provide the quality assurance oversight for such an important project."

Susie Nilsson. Picture: Supplied

Prof Susie Nilsson, CSIRO Manufacturing

Biology Group leader

"An amazing opportunity to be part of a highly collaborative national team spanning academia to industry."

Judy Scoble. Picture: Supplied

Dr Judy Scoble, CSIRO Manufacturing

Protein Purification Lead

"You go into Science to make a difference. By collaborating with Australian academics and an Australian global biotech company, we were able to contribute to a global crisis. The long hours and the unrelenting stress were worth it in the end."

Tram Phan. Picture: Supplied

Ms Tram Phan, CSIRO Manufacturing

QA Manager

"It was a real privilege to be part of this talented team contributing to the global search for COVID-19 vaccines."

Lesley Pearce. Picture: Supplied

Ms Lesley Pearce, CSIRO Manufacturing

Protein Purification Scientist

"I am proud to have been a member of a small and dedicated team of CSIRO scientists. For six months we put our lives on hold outside the lab, worked ridiculous hours and literally buried ourselves to generate the UQ SARS COVID-19 vaccine product for Phase 1 clinical trials. It was a frenzied and crucial time where we all hoped our efforts would make a difference in this world of COVID-19."

Mylinh La. Picture: Supplied

Dr Mylinh La, CSIRO Manufacturing

Production Manager

"Grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in a crisis."

Pat Pilling. Picture: Supplied

Ms Pat Pilling, CSIRO Manufacturing

QC Manager

"Every now and then you see how science unites against global challenges and makes a positive impact in people's lives. I feel so proud of what Australians can achieve."

Carl Braybrook. Picture: Supplied

Mr Carl Braybrook, CSIRO Manufacturing

Mass Spectrometry specialist

"I feel incredibly privileged to have been involved in this project, which has really demonstrated the strength of CSIRO's ability to link fundamental academic research to an absolutely critical industrial outcome."

Laura Castelli. Picture: Supplied

Ms Laura Castelli, CSIRO Manufacturing

QC Analyst

"Proud to have contributed and to be part of a great team."

Luisa Pontes-Braz. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Luisa Pontes-Braz, CSIRO Manufacturing

QC Analyst

"Such a privilege to be part of an amazing team to contribute to Australia's fight against COVID-19."

Lukasz Kowalczyk. Picture: Supplied

Dr Lukasz Kowalczyk, CSIRO Manufacturing

Protein Purification Scientist

"Driven by challenge and curiosity. Enjoying the opportunity to make direct impact on Australian and global health."

George Lovrecz. Picture: Supplied

Prof George Lovrecz, CSIRO Manufacturing

Project setup

"It was very rewarding to be part of a small but dedicated and well organised team making a valuable contribution when it was needed the most."

Hanh Pham. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Hanh Pham, CSIRO Manufacturing

Production technician

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back to the nation that has given me so much."

George Qi Zhou. Picture: Supplied

Mr George Zhou, CSIRO Manufacturing

Mammalian cell culture

"It's a battle. It's a war. So honoured to be a soldier of CSIRO Corps. No doubt we will win in the end."

Marc McEwan. Picture: Supplied

Mr Marc McEwan, CSIRO Manufacturing

Analytical chemistry

"Delighted to have been able to contribute to such an important and valuable project."

Alex Caputo. Picture: Supplied

Dr Alex Caputo, CSIRO Manufacturing

Protein Purification Scientist

"It's not every day that you get an opportunity to make a contribution that directly helps in fighting a disease that is suddenly affecting the lives of everyone."

Charani Ranasinghe. Picture: Supplied

Prof Charani Ranasinghe, The Australian National University

Group Leader, T-cell analysis

"Exciting and wonderful."

Zheyi Li. Picture: Supplied

Dr Zheyi (Jerry) Li, The Australian National University

Postdoctoral Fellow, T-cell analysis

"Once in a lifetime experience."

Paul Griffin. Picture: Supplied

A/Prof Paul Griffin, Nucleus Network (/Mater/UQ)

Principal investigator on the clinical trial

"An effective vaccine for COVID-19 is going to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern science and medicine, I feel privileged to be able to play my part in its development and to do my best to make sure that it happens as efficiently as possible whilst still ensuring the clinical trial process is as rigorous as ever."

Luke Rowsell. Picture: Supplied

Dr Luke Rowsell, Nucleus Network

Clinical Project Manager of Phase 1 clinical study

"It's been a great distraction and a privilege to work on something that could lead to a better year next year. It's been great to see my team at Nucleus Network pull together in to keep the project on track, and I'm very thankful for the people that volunteer to help make a difference!"

Gjorgina Hristovska Gofton. Picture: Supplied

Ms Gjorgina Hristovska Gofton, Syneos Health

Clinical Project Manager

"The opportunity to think differently and help deliver an Australian innovation to the world during these unprecedented times."

Patrick Clarke Reading. Picture: Supplied

Prof Patrick Clarke Reading, WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza

Head, ADCC reporter assays

"It has been great to be part of this multidisciplinary team. We have communicated and worked together very well, even when under pressure."

James Barnes. Picture: Supplied

Mr James Bygrove Barnes, WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza

Research assistant, ADCC reporter assays

"Contributing to this important project has been hugely worthwhile and exciting. I am looking forward to seeing how the assays I performed fit in with the data generated by other groups involved in this collaboration."

Damian Purcell. Picture: Supplied

Prof Damian F.J. Purcell, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Vaccine protection against circulating mutant strains

"In Melbourne we realised even before SARS-COV-2 arrived in Australia that the UQ clamp technology was going to provide Australia's fastest and most feasible vaccine. My part was to closely watch the mutational evolution the virus locally and ensure that the UQ vaccine could stop any troubling forms that have appeared in Australia."

Paula Ellenberg. Picture: Supplied

Dr Paula Ellenberg, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Analysing the breadth of the vaccine response against different variants of the circulating virus

"I am proud of being part of an Australian initiative to solve a global pandemic of this magnitude that has a profound impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world."

Suellen Nicholson. Picture: Supplied

Ms Suellen Nicholson, Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and The Royal Melbourne Hospital

Section Head, Infectious Diseases Serology; Detection of antibodies

"It's wonderful to be working with the UQ team as part of an Australian vaccine initiative to protect the community against COVID-19."

Kanta Subbarao. Picture: Supplied

Prof Kanta Subbarao, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Director; Microneutralization analysis

"We are delighted to have played a part in the evaluation of this vaccine. It is a privilege to collaborate with the UQ team."

Francesca Mordant. Picture: Supplied

Ms Francesca Mordant

The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Research Assistant, Microneutralization analysis

"I am so proud to be playing a role in this huge collaborative effort towards something as crucial as a COVID vaccine, and being able to work in the lab to analyse samples from the phase I trial has been really exciting for everyone involved."

Katherine Kedzierska. Picture: Supplied

Prof Katherine Kedzierska, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Head, Human T cell Immunity Laboratory; whole blood T cell and B cell analysis

"Evaluating the COVID UQ vaccine candidate and being involved in the clinical trial was by far the most exciting collaborative project my laboratory has worked on. I feel immensely honoured and privileged to be a part of the UQ vaccine team. This is why we are all in medical research … to make a difference whenever we can!"

Oanh Nguyen. Picture: Supplied

Dr Oanh Nguyen, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Senior Research Fellow; whole blood T cell and B cell analysis

"Over the last 5 years, we have investigated immune responses following influenza vaccination and infection in humans. It is very exciting to be able to adopt our previous knowledge using key methodologies into measuring the efficacy of this promising COVID-19 vaccine."

Luca Hensen. Picture: Supplied

Mr Luca Hensen, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

PhD student; whole blood T cell and B cell analysis

"Science is for me all about improving people's life and wellbeing. Characterising responses to the COVID-19 vaccine is for me a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do exactly why I got into science and apply the knowledge I gained during my PhD."

Wuji Zhang. Picture: Supplied

Mr Wuji Zhang, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

PhD student; whole blood T cell and B cell analysis

"Having been getting so many different kinds of vaccines since birth, it is exciting to participate in the vaccine research for an emerging pathogen. It is both interesting and exciting to see that we can apply our knowledge to investigate immune responses generated by this newly developed COVID-19 vaccine."

Bruce Wines. Picture: Supplied

Dr Bruce Wines, Immune Therapies Laboratory, Burnet Institute

Postdoctoral Scientist, Fc receptor assay expertise for the evaluation of antibody responses

"In a difficult time for everyone, it has been wonderful to be part of such a rapid and co-operative response to the COVID-19 crisis."

Mark Hogarth. Picture: Supplied

Prof Mark Hogarth, Burnet Institute

Head of Immune Therapies (design of vaccine antibody effector assays)

"A great responsibility and privilege to apply our research discoveries of three decades to Australia's vaccine response to this global pandemic."

Kevin John Selva. Picture: Supplied

Dr Kevin John Selva, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Research Officer, Systems serology assays (Multiplex)

"A light in dark places, when all other lights go out."

Amy Chung. Picture: Supplied

Dr Amy Chung, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and University of Melbourne

Laboratory Head, Systems Serology Assays (Multiplex)

"Really honoured to contribute to this really important Australian Vaccine study and to work with so many leading Australian scientific experts."

Craig Belcher. Picture: Supplied

Dr Craig Belcher, UniQuest

Senior Director and Head of Life Sciences

"The vaccine project sits at the intersection of my scientific and business expertise, and it has been wonderful to be involved in its progress from the discovery of the Molecular Clamp technology at UQ in 2013 to landing the CEPI deal in 2018. It's been exciting to be a part of the vaccine team through this next phase, who are a delight to work with."

Lisa Kennedy. Picture: Supplied

Ms Lisa Kennedy, The University of Queensland

Research Partnerships Manager

"From science fiction to science. Wow. Proud to be UQ."

Evan Morgan. Picture: Supplied

Mr Evan Morgan, The University of Queensland

Vaccine Fundraising Project

"Playing a small role in bringing the vaccine to fruition will always be a memorable highlight of my career."

Joe McLean. Picture: Supplied

Mr Joe McLean, The University of Queensland

Assisting with contract negotiations and finalising partner agreements

"Proud to play a small part with so many amazing people working to make the vaccine happen."

Dean Moss. Picture: Supplied

Dr Dean Moss, UniQuest

CEO

"This has been an opportunity to make a difference on a global scale, working in close collaboration with key stakeholders across UQ, government and industry."

Mark Ashton. Picture: Supplied

Dr Mark Ashton, UniQuest

Executive Director, Intellectual Property Commercialisation

"It's rewarding to be able to share our experience in commercialisation and international partnerships to help bring this research to the world at this critical time."

Jane Malloch. Picture: Supplied

Ms Jane Malloch, UniQuest

General Counsel

"It's been wonderful to see the various teams across UQ and UniQuest come together in support of this very important project, which has the potential to curb the impact of this global pandemic."

Manju Soysa. Picture: Supplied

Ms Manju Soysa, The University of Queensland

Legal Services, Senior Legal Counsel

"The magnitude and importance of our work weighed heavily on us, but it also provided the fuel to ensure we kept working all hours of the night and day towards this immensely important and ambitious goal - a safe and effective rapid response COVID-19 vaccine. It was a singular honour to be part of this team. I am in awe of the researchers and what science can achieve when deployed for the good of humanity."

Cristy Sun. Picture: Supplied

Ms Cristy Sun, The University of Queensland

Legal Services, Senior Legal Counsel

"So exciting to be part of a team making history."

Jocelyn Aboud. Picture: Supplied

Ms Jocelyn Aboud, The University of Queensland

Legal Services, Associate Director

"Absolute pleasure offering some expertise on such an important project."

Stephanie Spafford. Picture: Supplied

Ms Stephanie Spafford, The University of Queensland

Donor engagement

"Being a part of the vaccine project gave me an immense sense of purpose during this trying time. I felt like I was able to make a difference and help people in my own way."

Nathaniel Tang. Picture: Supplied

Mr Nathaniel Tang, The University of Queensland

Donor engagement

"Proud to be working with our philanthropic supporters, fast-tracking a potential vaccine to save lives and give hope."

Yun Yun Tam. Picture: Supplied

Ms Yun Yun Tam, The University of Queensland

Procurement support to the project team

"Being part of the vaccine project has been an incredible opportunity. I've learnt so much about vaccine development and knowing that I have made even a small contribution to the efforts of UQ researchers developing this vaccine is a really rewarding feeling."

Jennifer Karlson. Picture: Supplied

Ms Jennifer Karlson, The University of Queensland

Leading UQ's Fundraising effort

"It has been extraordinary to see the power of public and private partners join together to support the vaccine team. From 7-year-old coin jar gifts to multimillion-dollar donations, more than 2,600 individual people, foundations and corporations joined forces with the state and federal governmental partners to showcase mateship in action - a truly humbling experience."

Rosalind Boulton. Picture: Supplied

Ms Rosalind Boulton, The University of Queensland

Donor engagement

"Scientific researchers are at the forefront here, not through some wonderful coincidence, but because they have been quietly preparing for this very situation for decades."

Andrew Harding. Picture: Supplied

Mr Andrew Harding, Aurizon

Donor organisation

"The team at UQ have an extraordinary track record in research and Aurizon is pleased to support this critically-important work. Successful development of a vaccine will provide a pathway to help our community and economy recover."

Sue van der Merwe. Picture: Supplied

Ms Sue van der Merwe, The Lott by Golden Casket

Donor organisation

"We're proud to do what we can to assist the team at The University of Queensland, who are working tirelessly on delivering a potentially lifesaving vaccine. Delivering important health services is why lotteries were first established in Australia more than a century ago and this $1 million donation from Golden Casket unclaimed prize money continues our proud heritage of giving back to our community."

Bill Bowness. Picture: Supplied

Mr Bill Bowness, Bowness Family Foundation

Donor organisation

"It is gratifying to be participating in research which is at the heart of UQ and hopefully has immense global impact."

Jen Dawson. Picture: Supplied

Ms Jen Dawson, BHP Foundation

Donor organisation

"UQ is a leading and trusted institution, with great potential to identify a vaccine that will change the course of this pandemic. This challenge requires a collective response from governments, businesses and the global philanthropic sector, and so the BHP Foundation is determined to contribute to solutions being sought for COVID. We all have a responsibility to lean into this global crisis and play our part."

Kevin Talbot and Lynette Swinglehurst. Picture: Supplied

Mr Kevin Tallbot and Mrs Lynette Swinglehurst, Lucas Paw Paw

Donor organisation

"We are delighted to assist the development of the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of this illness and help people and communities worldwide to recover from the pandemic."

Jenny Tran. Picture: Supplied

Dr Jenny Tran, Paul Ramsay Foundation

Early funder

"The pandemic and its economic fallout has put thousands of people at risk of entering cycles of disadvantage. A vaccine is the only way for many people to avoid this cycle and put us on the road to recovery."

David Contarini. Picture: Supplied

Mr David Contarini, RACQ

Donor organisation

"It's more important now than ever before that we help the brightest minds in our state find ways to protect the most vulnerable now and into the future."

Angela Drysdale. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Angela Drysdale, Head of Primary, St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

Launched "Helping for Hundreds" campaign to raise funds

"Philanthropic endeavours permeate our school culture. So, it was not surprising when a group of Year five girls wanted to conduct a fundraiser to "start doing something helpful for the planet". One student knew that UQ was conducting COVID-19 vaccine research, so the group decided to help them. Another student wrote a letter to the UQ research team questioning whether "$100 be useful?" Squeals of delight followed when the girls read the grateful response from Professor Young. This communication went viral and the 'Helping for Hundreds' campaign was launched. A chore challenge was set as way for all students to raise money while they were learning from home. The girls were very chuffed that millions of dollars were raised from their pledge to raise $100. I am so proud of the girls' initiative to help others through philanthropy."

Sam Strohmayr. Picture: Supplied

Mr Sam Strohmayr, Glencore Zinc

Donor organisation

"Glencore is honoured to support UQ's efforts to find a vaccine for COVID-19."

Matt O'Neill. Picture: Supplied

Mr Matt O'Neill, Glencore Metals

Donor organisation

"We understand results of the recent human trials have been promising and we'll be watching further developments with great interest."

Ian Cribb. Picture: Supplied

Mr Ian Cribb, Glencore

Donor organisation

"We hope our funding can make a meaningful contribution to these efforts to develop a vaccine."

Sandeep Biswas. Picture: Supplied

Mr Sandeep Biswas, Newcrest Mining Limited

Donor organisation

"We have been encouraged by the progress that UQ is making on COVID-19 vaccine development. Success on this front will potentially save millions of lives and we are proud to be partners in this effort."

