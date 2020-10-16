Medicinal cannabis company turning the region green

A BIOPHARMACEUTICAL company about to start growing medicinal cannabis in the Lismore LGA will grow and donate 60,000 tube stock native plants annually for local regeneration projects.

CannaPacific confirmed today it will grow the plants at its cultivation and research facility near Lismore.

The project was supported by environmental enterprise Greening Australia, who will be providing native seed.

CannaPacific CEO Joshua Dennis said the company has forged a strong relationship with Greening Australia.

“We share the enthusiasm of Greening Australia, the Australian Government and the broader community in wanting to see the regeneration of our unique native forests, and the restoration of the natural habitat for our native animals and birds,” he said.

“CannaPacific’s agreement with Greening Australia will enable us to contribute through growing and maintaining approximately 60,000 native tube stock plants annually to an advanced stage of growth on our Lismore property.

“Once the trees are ready to be placed in local projects, this would produce plantings equivalent in size to 2500 football fields per year. That’s a real win for the environment.”

In the wake of the devastating bushfires that desolated the Australian landscape, Greening Australia with expertise in the seed space, were appointed by the Federal Government to lead the development of a strategic program to build and secure native seed and plant supply for landscape restoration.

The CannaPacific production facility near Lismore includes a 10,000 sqm Dutch glasshouse and high-security outdoor cultivation area.

Mr Dennis said the recent bushfires were compounded by the distressing scenes of native animals struggling to survive, and the current pandemic afterwards.

“Those events have been truly terrible. It’s a fragile world that we live in. We see plants in the ground as a big part of the solution in helping our native flora and fauna to regenerate and to stop erosion,” he said.

capable of producing over 20,000kg of premium cannabis flower per annum.

The company develops new cannabinoid-based medicines and received a licence by the Australian Federal Government to cultivate and research medicinal cannabis products via its 18ha Northern Rivers site.

This means that Lismore will now house not only the Northern NSW’ first licensed medicinal cannabis facility, but one of only a handful in Australia.