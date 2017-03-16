Media outlets banned from anti-vax advocate's appearance

Controversial American speaker on health, nutrition, vaccination and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is in the Byron Shire.

SOME media outlets have been banned from accessing tonight's Byron Shire event by controversial American anti-vaccination and 'superfoods' advocate David 'Avocado' Wolfe.

Tickets purchased to the event have been refunded for at least two reporters from two local media outlets: The Northern Star and ABC North Coast.

Some journalists have received phone calls and emails from organisers confirming that they are not welcome at the gathering.

Reporters were originally told by organisers media would not be accredited but there were tickets available to purchase for the night.

The event, advertised as "the most controversial of the tour" is scheduled for tonight at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

The gathering, called 1-Night Unplugged, Byron Bay, was publicised as an opportunity for Mr Wolfe to go "beyond health to share new findings on how the world really works and how to navigate it in a two-hour Byron Bay exclusive intimate talk."

"Fresh off travelling around the world meeting the world's most prominent activists, alternative healers, water protectors, quantum physicists, seers and conspiratory (sic) truth seekers, David is ready to give Byron Bay the latest download," the online advertising read.

Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters have slammed anti-vax advocate David 'Avocado' Wolfe's upcoming Mullumbimby Hall gig, calling for Byron Shire councillors to cancel the event.