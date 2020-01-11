Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The measles carrier visited Movie World on the Gold Coast on Monday. Picture: Jerad Williams
The measles carrier visited Movie World on the Gold Coast on Monday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Health

Measles alert: Carrier visits theme park, shopping centres

by GREG STOLZ
11th Jan 2020 5:40 PM

VISITORS to Movie World, four major Gold Coast shopping centres, a church and a lighthouse are being warned they may have come into contact with a measles carrier.

Gold Coast Health has issued the alert today in the latest in a spate of measles alarms.

They say a person unknowingly contagious with the measles virus visited the Elevation Church at Tweed at Tweed Heads last Sunday, Movie World and The Strand shopping centre at Coolangatta on Monday, Bunnings at Oxenford and the Food Court at Harbour Town on Tuesday and Coles Pimpama and Noosa including the Double Island Point lighthouse on Wednesday.

"Members of the public who were in these areas on these dates need to be alert for symptoms of measles for the next three weeks," Gold Coast Health said.

"The initial signs and symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore red eyes.

"This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body.

"If you have any of the measles signs or symptoms, contact your GP and remember it is very important to call the medical practice first if you think you might have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading it to others."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks health measles alert seq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        premium_icon Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        Crime 51-year-old Gregory Michael Davis appeared before Casino Local Court for the first time on Thursday where he indicated he would fight the sex touch charges.

        ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        premium_icon ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        News TWO local teachers have organised a peaceful protest to demand real action from the...

        Celeste's 'Hemsworth sandwich' won RFS fundraiser

        premium_icon Celeste's 'Hemsworth sandwich' won RFS fundraiser

        News The comedian had fun on stage with the celebrity siblings

        WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        premium_icon WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        News WITH the prolonged hot and dry conditions, many towns across the Northern Rivers...