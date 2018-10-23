Meals are just a tap away
BYRON'S food scene has something for everyone and now foodies can easily sample the local cuisine at the tap of a button with a new app on the food scene.
Uber Eats in Byron Bay launched last week, enabling locals to access restaurant quality meals, delivered straight to their door.
Byron Bay General Store is one of 25 restaurants signed up to the service.
Co-owner Phil Taylor thinks it's a win for the customers' stomachs.
"It gives a wider range when it comes to the choices consumers have,” he said.
"Byron Bay is so heavily influxed with tourists - people who are coming in from big cities and they expect that kind of service.
"It's perfect timing for something like this because of the traffic Byron will experience over the summer.”
He said about 80 per cent of the store's current menu will be on offer.
"It's everything that's easily packaged, so coffees, smoothie bowls, sides, and burgers.
"We've had a great response to our products so far and we use a lot of local products, so the more people order from us the more we in turn can support other local businesses.
"Thanks to everyone who's come down to support us, we're looking forward to another booming summer, and now with Uber Eats.”
More than 25 restaurants have signed up to the app, delivering to Byron Bay, and areas of Suffolk Park at a later date.
The Uber Eats app is available from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.
Customers can get $10 dollars off their first order for all new Uber Eats users in Byron.
To redeem, enter the promo code BYRONEATS at checkout before December 1, 2018.
Download the Uber Eats app from the App Store or Google Play, take your pick and your meal will arrive on average within 30 minutes.
Participating restaurants include:
Novella
The Great Northern Kitchen
Taste of Melaka (Byron Bay)
Juicy
Pass Cafe
Barrio
Byron Corner Store
Zaza Kebab
Earth 'n' Sea
Love Byron Bay
Crêperie & Chocolate Boutique
Finn Poké Byron Bay
The Golden Doughnut
The Belongil
DUK Chinese Eating House
Byron Bay Brewery
Elixiba Byron Bay
Bare Blends
The Byron Bay General Store
No Bones
La Bottega
Legend Pizza
Trattoria Basiloco
Baskin Robbins (Byron Bay)
Guzman Y Gomez (Byron Bay)