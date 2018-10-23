Meals are just a tap away

DELICIOUS MEALS ON WHEELS TO YOU: The General Store co-owners Ben Gordon and Phil Taylor have signed onto Uber Eats.

BYRON'S food scene has something for everyone and now foodies can easily sample the local cuisine at the tap of a button with a new app on the food scene.

Uber Eats in Byron Bay launched last week, enabling locals to access restaurant quality meals, delivered straight to their door.

Byron Bay General Store is one of 25 restaurants signed up to the service.

Co-owner Phil Taylor thinks it's a win for the customers' stomachs.

"It gives a wider range when it comes to the choices consumers have,” he said.

"Byron Bay is so heavily influxed with tourists - people who are coming in from big cities and they expect that kind of service.

"It's perfect timing for something like this because of the traffic Byron will experience over the summer.”

He said about 80 per cent of the store's current menu will be on offer.

"It's everything that's easily packaged, so coffees, smoothie bowls, sides, and burgers.

"We've had a great response to our products so far and we use a lot of local products, so the more people order from us the more we in turn can support other local businesses.

"Thanks to everyone who's come down to support us, we're looking forward to another booming summer, and now with Uber Eats.”

More than 25 restaurants have signed up to the app, delivering to Byron Bay, and areas of Suffolk Park at a later date.

The Uber Eats app is available from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.

Customers can get $10 dollars off their first order for all new Uber Eats users in Byron.

To redeem, enter the promo code BYRONEATS at checkout before December 1, 2018.

Download the Uber Eats app from the App Store or Google Play, take your pick and your meal will arrive on average within 30 minutes.

Participating restaurants include:

Novella

The Great Northern Kitchen

Taste of Melaka (Byron Bay)

Juicy

Pass Cafe

Barrio

Byron Corner Store

Zaza Kebab

Earth 'n' Sea

Love Byron Bay

Crêperie & Chocolate Boutique

Finn Poké Byron Bay

The Golden Doughnut

The Belongil

DUK Chinese Eating House

Byron Bay Brewery

Elixiba Byron Bay

Bare Blends

The Byron Bay General Store

No Bones

La Bottega

Legend Pizza

Trattoria Basiloco

Baskin Robbins (Byron Bay)

Guzman Y Gomez (Byron Bay)