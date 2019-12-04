One of Craig McLachlan's alleged victims told a friend the Gold Logie winner threatened to "end her" after she confronted him about an unscripted kiss.

McLachlan, 54, is facing 16 charges of indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and common assault, involving four women who were part of a production of the Rocky Horror Show.

One of the women alleges the actor put his tongue in her mouth during an unscripted kiss and then threatened her career when she confronted him about it off stage.

"He backed her against a wall and said, 'don't you talk to me like that, I will end you,'" a friend of the alleged victim told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"It absolutely threw her. No one had ever spoken to her with such intensity in such a negative way.

"It was between acts so they had to pretty much go back out and act like nothing had happened."

The friend said the woman also told her about another incident in which McLachlan allegedly pushed his erect penis against her.

"He had an erect penis and wanted her to know," the friend said.

"She felt so uncomfortable and violated by the whole thing."

The alleged victim told her friend she was relieved when the production ended.

"She told me that she would love to do the show but she did not want to work with Craig," the friend said.

"She was done spending her days feeling uncomfortable ... feeling she could be violated at any moment."

McLachlan denies all allegations and the contested hearing before magistrate Belinda Wallington continues.