Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov dominates Conor McGregor in their UFC lightweight championship bout on October 6 last year. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images
eXtra

Mocked McGregor denied rematch by Khabib

by Fox Sports staff writers
13th Jun 2019 10:09 AM

NO CONOR, you can't have a rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said so.

Despite UFC boss Dana White leaving the door wide open to a sequel of the UFC 229 bout, the Dagestani lightweight champion has other things - and fighters - in mind.

"Last three years he (McGregor) have only one victory in amateur boxing," he told reporters at a press conference ahead of his September unification bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

"How he deserve a rematch?"

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their Las Vegas super-fight in October of last year, before both men earned themselves lengthy suspensions for their post-bout activity.

Nurmagomedov discussed beating Poirier - who earned the interim 155-pound belt by beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 - Tony Ferguson and George St Pierre to become the pound-for-pound greatest of all-time.

McGregor didn't make his hit list.

"He tapped. He begged me: 'Please don't kill me', you know? Now he's talking about rematch?" Nurmagomedov said.

"Tony Ferguson on the line. People who have win streak on the line. Not a guy who don't win nothing last three years, you know?

"I have a lot of works without him. Right now I focus on September 7."

conor mcgregor dana white dustin poirier george st pierre khabib nurmagomedov tony ferguson ufc
News Corp Australia

