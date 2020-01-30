Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roger Federer will take on Novak Djokovic tonight.
Roger Federer will take on Novak Djokovic tonight.
Tennis

Federer hit with first slam fine in more than a decade

by Liam Twomey
30th Jan 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He's the most unflappable man in tennis. But even Roger Federer loses his cool sometimes.

That happened during his extraordinary five-set comeback win over Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, when he chastised himself in his native tongue during the third set - and was overheard by a multi-lingual linesperson.

He was hit with a code violation during the match, which led to a terse conversation with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

It also resulted in just the second fine of Federer's extraordinary career - a $4400 whack for the audible obscenity.

It's just the second time Federer has been fined at a grand slam and the first in more than a decade.

In 2009 he was penalised for swearing during his defeat to Juan Martin del Potro.

More Stories

Show More
australian open roger federer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club gears up for a strong season after last year’s success

        premium_icon Club gears up for a strong season after last year’s success

        Sport Its high performance teams dominated their respective competitions

        Surfer living the dream, with the help of TAFE

        premium_icon Surfer living the dream, with the help of TAFE

        News IT’S tough, but someone has to do it: young creative travels the world, chasing...

        Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

        Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

        News A public service will be held this Friday

        Tradie accused of selling cocaine to undercover police

        premium_icon Tradie accused of selling cocaine to undercover police

        Crime Man charged with selling cocaine to undercover police appears in court. Police...