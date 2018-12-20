Menu
Login
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early.
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early. Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

by Cassandra Kopp
20th Dec 2018 1:11 PM

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.

editors picks fast food free food mcdonalds mcflurrys

Top Stories

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather Australia — beautiful one day, an oven the next. Scientists warn that deadly fire seasons will get more extreme and last longer.

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Try this Byron bumper holiday quiz... if you dare

    Try this Byron bumper holiday quiz... if you dare

    Opinion Proceed with caution to fun quiz

    Local Partners