Brisbane Roar Training Session
Brisbane Roar Training Session
Soccer

McDonald finding value in developing next generation

callum dick
13th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
HE REMAINS one of the sharpest attacking minds in Australian football and Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald is ready and willing to impart his intellectual property on the next generation.

Third-year Roar forward Dylan Wenzel-Halls told the Daily Mercury earlier this week he takes every opportunity to pick the brain of the 26-time former Socceroo, since McDonald joined the club from Western United in January.

And Wenzel-Halls is not the only teammate – or even opposition player – to take notice when the former Celtic star speaks.

Even as McDonald prepared for Saturday’s pre-season clash with local NPL Queensland outfit Magpies Crusaders in Mackay, he made a point to seek out opposition striker Kyren Walters and give the 19 year old some guidance.

It was a brief 30-second interlude that to McDonald was second nature but for Walters they were words the young forward will likely cling to ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Freely admitting he has entered the twilight of his playing career, McDonald, now also a Roar Youth Academy coach, said he took more satisfaction in helping others find the back of the net than doing so himself.

“I think for me it’s about the process of trying to improve everyone now, rather than getting the results yourself. Yes you want them, but I’ve found a bigger benefit the past few years in helping others and trying to improve them,” he said.

McDonald said former Roar boss Robbie Fowler and current manager Warren Moon had both been advocates for his eventual foray into management, once he hung up the boots.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I’m doing my badges, I’m doing my pro licence right now as well. I want to manage, I want to coach (and) it’s nice to have the leeway to be able to do that in the environment we’re in.,” he said.

“The manager and the previous manager have been fantastic with letting me do that; long may it continue.”

After a gruelling week of training in the north Queensland heat, McDonald said he and the rest of the Roar squad were keen for some competitive minutes against a “really sharp” Magpies Crusaders.

“We’re just looking forward to the game now on Saturday – it should be a good contest,” he said.

“We watched the boys train the other night and they looked real sharp to be fair, so I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game.”

Mackay Daily Mercury

