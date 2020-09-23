Man jumps into Mary River to rescue small boy

Jesse Osborne and his son Tayt. Jesse was on hand to rescue a small boy who fell into the water off a pontoon in Maryborough.

Jesse Osborne and his son Tayt. Jesse was on hand to rescue a small boy who fell into the water off a pontoon in Maryborough.

A MARYBOROUGH man has saved a small boy from drowning after he fell into the Mary River from a pontoon near Wharf St.

Jesse Osborne was fishing with his son, Tayt, 5, when two children ran down to the pontoon.

Their parents were close behind, but while the girl stopped and turned around, her brother fell off the pontoon and into the water.

"I heard a splash and realised the boy had gone in," Mr Osborne said.

"He couldn't swim and he was sinking fast."

Mr Osborne reacted immediately, jumping into the water to save the boy, who he estimates was a little younger than his son.

"His parents were there maybe a minute later, they were frantic because they couldn't find him," he said.

Mr Osborne said losing a child in those circumstances was any parents' worst nightmare.

A few people were fishing from boats in the area, but they didn't hear the boy fall in.

Mr Osborne fears if he hadn't been there, the outcome could have been far worse.

Now Mr Osborne is hoping to meet with the boy's parents so he can make sure the little boy is okay after the ordeal.

"I hate to think what could have happened," he said.

"I'm glad I was able to help."