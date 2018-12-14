Mazda maintains premium march with high-end CX-3s

The Mazda Akari LE variants are priced close to $40,000 once on-road costs are applied.

TWO high-end models have been added to Mazda's CX-3 line-up.

The Japanese marque is inching toward a more premium market, and the 'Akari LE' variants are priced close to $40,000 once on-road costs are applied.

Upgrades are primarily found inside, where Mazda has applied 'dark russet' trim with white accents. Plush Nappa leather, traditionally the preserve of prestige marques, has been used on the seats.

The key exterior difference is 18-inch alloys.

Under the bonnet is the same 110kW/195Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine. The Akari LE modes are available in front ($35,290) or all-wheel drive ($37,290).

Only the diesel-powered Akari is more expensive at $39,190.

Safety equipment mirrors the standard Akari model, including Smart City Brake Support Forward and Reverse, Emergency Brake Assistance, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, 360-degree view monitor and radar cruise control.

Colour options include white pearl mica, black mica, grey metallic, red crystal metallic and ceramic metallic.

"The recent update to Mazda CX-3 achieved a more refined SUV overall, with style, safety, performance and ride all elevated from entry right up to top grades,” Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi said.

"Akari LE further enhances the line-up further still, giving discerning customers more choice and the most stylish Mazda CX-3 yet.”