Mazda reveals surprising new CX-30 model

Mazda’s new CX-30 fills the gap between CX-3 and CX-5.

Mazda’s new CX-30 fills the gap between CX-3 and CX-5.

MAZDA has recognised that the compact Mazda CX-3 is too small for some customers and the ever-growing CX-5 could be a touch too big, splitting the difference with a crossover based on its best-selling hatch.

The new Mazda CX-30 SUV shares its core structure with the Mazda3, slipping into a growing gap between the brand's best-selling SUVs.

The CX-30 will bring all-wheel-drive and a higher ride height to the Mazda3 platform.

Unveiled in Geneva overnight and on sale in 2020, the Mazda CX-30 is likely to offer the same engines as the new Mazda3. Conventional 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre options with 114kW/200Nm and 139kW/252Nm outputs will join a high-compression 2.0-litre petrol option which can operate without the use of spark plugs, bringing 134kW of power while saving fuel.

Key changes compared to the Mazda3 hatch include a raised body with 25mm more ground clearance (for a total of 175mm), making it more practical off-road as well as allowing easier entry and egress. Boot space grows from 295 litres in the Mazda3 hatch to an impressive 430 litres in the CX-30, and optional all-wheel-drive brings the promise of adventure.

While Australian Mazda CX-30 prices and specifications will be available closer to its local debut, you can expect the CX-30 to cost more than hatchback and sedan cousins on sale from $24,990 to $37,990 plus on-road costs.

The new CX-30 is expected to adopt a similar strategy to its sister models, bringing a strong list of standard kit such as active cruise control, head-up display and rear cross traffic alert technology as standard.

The high-tech cabin is home to a widescreen infotainment system.

A widescreen infotainment system shuns the trend for touchscreens in favour of a rotary controller usually found in luxury models.

Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi says the CX-30 will be an important addition for the brand, strengthening its range as opposed to replacing existing options.

"Our customers have said that they prefer SUVs and the direction to move toward SUVs," Bhindi says.

"Our strategy is to broaden our portfolio with new models available to us.

"We are covering all bases as much as we can."

Bhindi says the CX-30 will attract a different type of customer - someone who might not consider the conventional Mazda3 sedan and hatch.

The Mazda CX-30 reaches Autralia in 2020.

The model will give Mazda Australia the broadest SUV range offered by any of the manufacturer's outposts, with local customers able to choose from the light CX-3 based on the Mazda2, compact CX-30, mid-sized CX-5, seven-seat diesel CX-8 and seven-seat petrol CX-9.

"We really want to give choices and options for customers," Bhindi says.

"CX-30 will bring possibly a new generation of customers to our brand."