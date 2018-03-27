Menu
Login
Sport

Renshaw rushed into Aussie team

Matt Renshaw is seen during the Queensland Bulls training session at Alan Border field in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Matt Renshaw is seen during the Queensland Bulls training session at Alan Border field in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
by Ben Horne

MATT Renshaw will fly to Johannesburg to make a remarkable comeback to international cricket in the fourth Test match.

Banished from the side at the start of the summer to make way for the in-form Cameron Bancroft, 21-year-old Renshaw may now ironically make his return in place of the man who replaced him.

 

 

Matt Renshaw has been called up into the Australian team.
Matt Renshaw has been called up into the Australian team.

 

Renshaw is officially in as cover for Steve Smith, who has already been banned for the match by the International Cricket Council, but Cricket Australia-enforced suspensions are also looming for David Warner and the man busted for ball tampering, Bancroft.

Queensland star Renshaw fell victim to a horror form drought when the team was being picked for the Ashes, but was unlucky in the sense that his Test career to date had shown enormous promise.

However, Renshaw has taken his medicine, making  three back-to-back Sheffield Shield centuries for the Bulls, and finds himself with another opportunity, albeit in the most unreal of circumstances.

It's anticipated two other players will be added the squad in due course, with James Sutherland set to face the media on Wednesday morning and announce wide-ranging punishments.

Queensland teammate Joe Burns is also favoured to fly over.

Renshaw made a Test century in Sydney against Pakistan and averages 37 from 10 Tests.

Topics:  australian test team fourth test matthew renshaw steve smith

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
With second record, Leon Bridges is onto a good thing

With second record, Leon Bridges is onto a good thing

At the peak of his powers, Leon Bridges can do anything

8 acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

From a Solomon Island pipes band to a folk female harmony quartet

Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools.

Adopt a dolphin for your school.

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

He's coming to play locally with his band in April

Local Partners