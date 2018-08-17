Matthew Mitchell: what we know of his death

SON AND FATHER: Matthew Mitchell in hospital with his father Peter.

AN INQUEST into Matthew's death was held last year.

It found Matthew had died of head injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle.

The NSW Coroner's Court was tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding his death.

"I find that Matthew Luke Mitchell died on September 19, 2013 at Royal North Shore Hospital, as a result of a head injury occasioned by an impact with a moving vehicle, moving at speed, while he was walking or standing on the road," Magistrate Helen Barry wrote in her findings.

But she wrote last year there was insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.

The inquest started in Coffs Harbour in February and later continued in Sydney. The inquest was adjourned in February after a witness failed to appear.

The court heard evidence from a friend of Matthew's, Ricky Bart, and the detective leading the investigation.

Mr Bart and Matthew attended a party on Graham Dr at Sandy Beach on August 18, 2013, along with Mr Bart's uncle, Jason Walker, and their friend, Aaron Gordon.

Mr Gordon and Mr Walker failed to appear at the inquest in February, resulting in Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Helen Barry adjourning proceedings to a later date.

Detective Sergeant Ian Corcoran told the court police seized the car several weeks after the incident for examination.

Sgt Corcoran said the vehicle "contained no forensic evidence".

In June two persons of interest gave evidence in the State Coroner's Court relating to Matthew's suspicious death.

Time of death

MATTHEW died on September 19, 2013 more than a month after the night of the incident.

At the time Detective Peter O'Reilly said investigators followed a number of lines of inquiry but were yet to make the crucial breakthrough.