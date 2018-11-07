Anderson's accused killer saw ‘raging monster’ in friend

THE Sydney man accused of killing his best friend after a night out on drugs and alcohol will plead not guilty by way of mental illness, his barrister has said.

Matthew Flame, 20, was partying in Sydney on Saturday night with his best friend Liam Anderson, the son of rock star Angry Anderson, when things took a turn.

Just after 6am on Sunday morning Mr Flame, under the influence of MDMA, marijuana and alcohol, allegedly punched and stomped Mr Anderson to death.

Earlier today, Mr Flame's barrister Charles Waterstreet told The Daily Telegraph the 20-year-old was not in the right mental state when he allegedly killed his friend.

"It was a psychotic episode, he saw a raging monster in Liam and became distraught," Mr Waterstreet told the publication.

"He's a humble plumber and this is out of character for him. He will plead not guilty by way of mental illness."

Liam Anderson and Matthew Flame were best friends before the incident.

Court documents state the pair met up the previous evening with a group of friends at the Brookvale Hotel for drinks before attending an Awful Things hip hop concert at Surry Hills.

Mr Flame and Mr Anderson, an aspiring rapper, allegedly took MDMA and kept drinking until the early hours of Sunday.

About 3am the group travelled back to the northern beaches, where Mr Flame allegedly took more MDMA and smoked marijuana, the papers state, but the final dose of the party drug gave him heart palpitations.

At the intersection of Pavilion St and Bridge Rd in Queenscliff, a fight broke out between the long-time mates, where Mr Flame allegedly struck Mr Anderson in the body and head multiple times with his fists and bare feet.

Mr Flame was arrested and handcuffed as police arrived on the scene, and later pepper sprayed when he stood up to watch officers attempt to save the life of his best friend who died at the scene.

Mr Flame has been in jail since Monday when his bail was formally refused in Manly Local Court.

Police say Mr Flame made full admissions to the attack and participated in forensic procedures.

The court has ordered a mental health assessment on Mr Flame before his next appearance in the same court on January 29.

In September, Mr Anderson posted several pictures and videos with Mr Flame at Sydney's Defqon.1 Festival.

"Defqon was lit, shout to the homie (Mr Flame) for being a real one," he wrote alongside a video taken at the electronic dance music event. "Love ya mate x."

One of their mates responded, writing: "You guys are obsessed (with) each other."

"Yeah pretty much," Mr Anderson responded.

Mr Flame then joked the commenter was just "jealous" of their friendship.

Mr Anderson's final Instagram post shows the pair posing with three other friends at Defqon.1.