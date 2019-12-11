Matt Preston reveals dramatic weight loss… and how he did it

MATT Preston has shown off his dramatic weight loss, shedding several kilograms by working out four times a week.

Preston has put the lifestyle change down to "having more time on my hands" as he's on forced gardening leave after wrapping up on Channel 10s MasterChef Australia before starting on a rival Seven show in the new year.

"I have dropped a bit of weight and put on a bit of muscle," Preston told Confidential. "I've been eating less, mainly plants but not restricting myself from anything. It is about having time, that moment when there are no more excuses."

Matt Preston at the Delicious 18th birthday held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Picture: Christian Gilles

Preston has found moderation to be key after previously trying different diets like going vegan and paleo.

"When I've tried this before there has always been restrictions," said Preston, who attended the delicious 18th birthday party at the Patron pop-up at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Tuesday night. "I am an omnivore and so I am still going to have that occasional burger or the occasional pizza but I am not going to have it every week and I am not going to have pasta every night.

Preston, 58, hasn't weighed himself and nor does he intend to. He has however previously tipped the scales as high as 140kgs.

"When you start training, you put on muscle and you drop fat so I am not sure how valuable the kilograms are. The two things to knowing if you are achieving your goals are if people notice and whether your clothes fit. It is shaving ice off an iceberg here. It is a long slow process and it has to also be a part of a general lifestyle change."

Then …

Exercise too is a huge part of his new approach to food and healthy living.

"This is the great thing about the gardening leave that I have been on, is actually having the time to go to the gym," he said. "It is all about healthy lifestyle as we know but the hardest thing is actually having the time where you can dedicate an hour to go to the gym."

Preston has committed to four sessions a week with a personal trainer he describes as "annoying, quite rude and very funny".

"I am a firm believer you've got to have a trainer," he said. "If you want to get to that point where you can no longer lift your car keys up because your arms are so fatigued, it is hard to do yourself. I have found a brilliant guy. There has got to be a certain amount of swearing and laughing when you are training."

Looking to 2020, Preston will co-host new show Plate of Origin alongside Manu Feildel and his former MasterChef co-star Gary Mehigan.

"After having done something you have loved for 11 years, it is really scary being confronted by that worry that that's going to be it," he said. "At the end of the day, I don't see myself as being particularly employable as a TV star, I don't have a six pack and I don't have gorgeous blue eyes and I am not 26 so the fact anyone wants to give me a go is a lovely surprise."

Preston in June this year. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone