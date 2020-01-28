Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"I've obviously had a text message exchange with the prime minister, but I have text message exchanges with a number of my colleagues on a number of issues all the time," he told reporters in Sydney.
Politics

Matt Kean and PM texted after climate spat

by Dominica Sanda
28th Jan 2020 2:27 PM

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean says he had a "text message exchange" with Scott Morrison after the prime minister took a swipe at him over his position on climate change and its link to bushfires.

Mr Kean earlier this year said federal cabinet ministers wanted stronger action on climate change as NSW dealt with unprecedented bushfires which have now claimed 25 lives and destroyed 2400 homes.

The prime minister responded a week ago by stating most of his colleagues in Canberra didn't know who Mr Kean was and the NSW minister "doesn't know what he's talking about".

Mr Kean on Tuesday was repeatedly asked if he'd talked to Mr Morrison since to repair the relationship.

"I've obviously had a text message exchange with the prime minister, but I have text message exchanges with a number of my colleagues on a number of issues all the time," he told reporters in Sydney.

"There's nothing unusual about that."

Mr Kean on Tuesday insisted that climate change was a "huge challenge" for Australia to address but it also presented opportunities for the country to become an energy "superpower" of the world.

The environment minister first broke ranks with his NSW coalition colleagues in mid-November to speak out on the issue.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the time was insisting it was "inappropriate" to discuss climate change while bushfires raged but Mr Kean declared "the science is in".

"Climate change is real and all the evidence suggests climate change is seeing more extreme weather events happen," he said at the time.

More Stories

Show More
climate change liberal party matt kean scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquiry into ice epidemic comes to a close

        premium_icon Inquiry into ice epidemic comes to a close

        News A SPECIAL report into the impact of ice will be will be handed to the Governor of NSW this week.

        'January 26 is a really difficult day'

        premium_icon 'January 26 is a really difficult day'

        News North Coast Survival Day event aimed to “educate, raise awareness”

        BABY NAMES: The Northern Rivers’ surprising trend in 2019

        premium_icon BABY NAMES: The Northern Rivers’ surprising trend in 2019

        News Find out which baby names topped our area last year.

        Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

        premium_icon Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

        News TEMPERATURES could tip 40C in some areas.