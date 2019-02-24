Menu
Login
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
Soccer

Matildas clash with Kiwis shifted on short notice

by AAP
24th Feb 2019 11:22 AM

THE Matildas will play New Zealand at Leichhardt Oval in their opening match of the inaugural Cup of Nations after FFA shifted the game away from Jubilee Oval due to concerns over the state of the surface.

The pre-World Cup four-nations tournament, which also features Argentina and Korea Republic, will be played as double-headers with Sydney's games on Thursday before matches in Brisbane and Melbourne early in March.

"We have been monitoring the quality of the pitch at Kogarah and unfortunately we are not satisfied that it will meet the standard expected for international football by Thursday," FFA CEO David Gallop said in a statement.

More Stories

a-league australia v new zealand cup of nations football matildas soccer w-league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: Storm lashes Byron

    PHOTO GALLERY: Storm lashes Byron

    News SES takes to the sky as Cyclone Oma throws high winds and huge waves at Byron Bay.

    Calling all creative makers

    Calling all creative makers

    News Lone Goat upgrade

    Byron's cross town traffic paradox

    Byron's cross town traffic paradox

    News Ewingsdale round-abouts riddle

    Five decades of service to bowls

    Five decades of service to bowls

    News Recognition of service to bowls