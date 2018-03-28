Matilda grabs the gold

BIG DAY OUT: Mullumbimby's Matilda Vial has just returned from a great weekend at the 2018 QLD State Athletics.

Matilda Vial who lives in Mullumbimby and attends Shearwater had a great weekend at the recent 2018 QLD State Athletics Championships.

Friday night she came 2nd in Long Jump by a centimetre with a jump of 4.24. On the Saturday 100m heats were at 5pm where she qualified fastest at 13.78. She went on to win the Gold medal in the finals becoming Under 11 State champion with a PB of 13.61

Sunday went of to a great start as well at 10am with the 200m heats, she came out with the fastest time as well with a time of 29.17 She went on to win it with a PB of 28.01

She the went and did the 60m hurdles straight after the 200m final and was 3rd fastest qualifier, and then came 5th.