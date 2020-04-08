Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
Politics

Mathias Cormann resisting pay cut for MPs

by Daniel McCulloch
8th Apr 2020 11:34 AM

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is digging in against growing calls for federal politicians to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Cormann has told the remuneration tribunal to institute a pay freeze but refuses to go further.

"Right now politicians are probably working harder than they ever have," he told ABC radio.

"This is the most intense period in my working life that I am going through, and I think it's the same for most if not all of my colleagues."

The federal parliament will meet on Wednesday to pass a $130 billion wage subsidy program designed to save six million jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 economy editors picks mathias cormann pay cut politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How businesses are putting kindness in a box

        How businesses are putting kindness in a box

        Community THEY want you to nominate recipients of their generosity.

        Byron now has the most COVID cases in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Byron now has the most COVID cases in Northern NSW

        News The fever clinic at the hospital has been busy

        Plans for two new stages of housing estate go before council

        premium_icon Plans for two new stages of housing estate go before council

        Council News THE stages will comprise 94 new lots between them.

        NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        premium_icon NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        News THE illness kills sown and native summer-growing grasses, and livestock avoids...