Masterplan update on agenda

AT THE last meeting of the The Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan Advisory Group we added six new members and it was very pleasing to see that these are younger members which means our group represents a much broader demographic.

The group presents a vision and strategy to guide the future of Byron's town centre, and to set out realistic actions and projects to achieve that vision. It outlines a delivery time frame of 20 years, including short, medium and long-term priorities for the future of Byron.

The council is rolling out projects that deliver on their masterplan's priorities and our volunteer group is working with the Council to ensure that projects align with the values of the Byron community.

It worth noting that contrary to what many may think our group is purely advisory We are a group of volunteers who can advise council on issues to do with planning in the town but we have no power to make or enforce planning decisions or affect DAs in any way.

For instance the decision to allow the proposed development at the corner of Jonson Street and Browing Street to have an increased height allowing for four stories was not influenced by the Masterplan Advisory Group.

We told council there should be no increase in building height in the town.

Railway Park is on track for delivery with the design finalised and tenders going out in soon with work commencing in March 2019 with completion by the end of 2019.

In respect of $2million upgrade Railway Park we are nearing the end of a four year process with our next project being the development of a foreshore plan.

We will hold a series of all day workshops to canvas the communities aspirations for this area.

The planning for the foreshore will be contingent on the council developing a Coastal Management Program for the whole Byron Bay Embayment.