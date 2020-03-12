MasterChef finalist on 101 child sex abuse charges

WARNING: Graphic details

Swim coach and MasterChef finalist Paul Douglas Frost molested 15 children, including a girl, 10, and boys as young as eight, police allege in court documents.

A court heard on Wednesday prosecutors need more time to prepare their final case, so "complex" are the charges against 44-year-old Frost.

The former children's coach sat at the back of Burwood Local Court dressed in a casual sports jacket, shirt and trousers as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) prosecutor Burton Ko outlined the case of 15 alleged victims over a time span of up to 13 years.

Because of the "volume and the complexity" the DPP needed "additional time" to prepare a charge certificate, on top of the extra time applied for in January, Mr Ko said.

Paul Frost is facing 101 charges relating to child sex abuse including 13 aggravated sexual assault charges with a victim under 16 and 43 for aggravated indecency or incite aggravated indecency with a victim under 16.

He is also charged with 33 aggravated indecent assault with a victim under the age of 16 and two charges of grooming a child under 14 years.

MasterChef finalist and ex-swim coach Paul Frost, 55, faces 101 charges of child sex abuse at his father's famous swimming school.Source:Supplied

Paul Frost leaves Bankstown Local Court in January after an earlier appearance on charges of child sex abuse. Picture: Eliza BarrSource:Supplied

The son of renowned swim coach Doug Frost who trained Olympic gold medallist Ian Thorpe, Paul Frost started a restaurant after making it to the finals of Masterchef's first season in 2009.

Police allege he abused boys aged between eight and 15 years and a girl from the age of ten in the 1990s and up to 2005 while working at his father's now closed swimming school in Padstow, southwestern Sydney.

Arrested at his home in Sylvania in southern Sydney last September, he was originally charged with 10 alleged offences against two boys, including aggravated sexual assault of a child under 16 and aggravated indecent assault of a child under 16.

The number of charges against Mr Frost has steadily increased, including more charges laid last December.

One of the boys is alleged to have suffered abuse from the age of 11 until he was 15.

Police arrest Paul Frost at his Sylvania home last September and charge him with multiple child sexual assault offences. Picture: NSW PoliceSource:Supplied

Court documents seen by news.com.au detail the allegations that Mr Frost now faces including sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated indecent assault.

In the documents he is alleged to have induced a boy to take his shorts down and committed sex acts without consent.

He is alleged to have indecently assaulted children while they wore their Speedo swimming costumes and allegedly incited them to commit acts of indecency.

He is also alleged to have said to have provided a child with "intoxicating liquor" and exposed the child to "indecent material" for "unlawful sexual activity".

Following his arrest last year, Mr Frost spent a week in custody, but was granted bail after his wife Ivana, a senior executive of Ikea Australia, testified in his defence.

In an affidavit, Ms Frost pleaded for her husband to be freed on bail while awaiting trial.

"I am in shock and utter disbelief at the charges brought against Paul," Ms Frost stated.

She said her "loyal and caring husband" had a "gentle personality".

On Wednesday, Mr Frost had a bail condition varied so he could report to a different police station near his new residential address at a different suburb in southern Sydney.

His other bail conditions include restrictions on leaving home unless chaperoned by a court-approved adult.

Bankstown detectives began investigating Mr Frost last year after two men alleged they had been assaulted between 1997 and 2001, when they were aged between 11 and 16.

All Mr Frost's alleged victims are now aged in their thirties or forties.

Last year, a solicitor for Mr Frost, Sebastian DeBrennan, told Sutherland Local Court there was no CCTV, email or phone evidence of the alleged assaults.

He questioned why adults had come forward so long after the alleged assaults and claimed the length of time allowed for the "possibility of concoction or contamination".

Magistrate Chris McRobert told the court the lack of CCTV didn't diminish the overall strength of the case.

On Wednesday, magistrate Susan Horan granted the DPP more time and remanded Paul Frost on bail until next month.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



