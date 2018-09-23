Menu
Login
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
News

Massive smoke plume causes Bruce Highway delays

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

bruce highway editors picks fire rural firefighters sunshine coast urban firefighters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Local architects up for awards

    Local architects up for awards

    News THREE Byron architecture practices are in line for major awards at this year's Australian Institute of Architects NSW Country Division Awards.

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    News Jamie-Lee on life after The Bachelor, her relationship with Brooke.

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    News Call to kill off clothing optional beach.

    Local Partners