Massive search under way for missing woman

Thea Liddle, aged 42, was last seen in the Mooball area in October 2019.

SEVERAL several searches are currently under way in the Byron Bay area, as police continue to investigate the disappearance of missing Northern NSW woman, Thea Liddle.

Tweed Byron detectives established Strike Force Holby to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 42-year-old's disappearance in late 2019.

She was last seen in the Mooball area on Thursday, October 31, 2019, but was not reported missing to police until January 2020.

As police continue their inquiries into her disappearance, officers are conducting several searches of bushland in and around the Byron Bay area which are known to frequent nomads and makeshift campsites.

Thea had been living between several campsites in the months before her disappearance.

It is understood the searches are on the coastal side of Byron Bay, very close to the town centre and in bushland near Cape Byron and The Pass.

Police have said further information will be available later today.

In March police called for public assistance to find Thea, who last contacted her family on November 4.

Today's search comes after police dogs scoured a Tweed property looking for the body of a missing northern NSW woman.

ONGOING SEARCH: Tweed Byron Police District announced today they are extending the search for missing woman Thea Liddle, 42, to the Byron area,.

Thea has not touched her bank account or phone since she was last seen in Mooball on October 31, 2019.

It is believed Ms Liddle was unable to be contacted by family members at the time.

She is described as being female, Caucasian appearance, about 160-170cm tall, thin build, with brown hair.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to no contact.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au