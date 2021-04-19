‘Massive Monday’ as trans-Tasman bubble opens

It has been dubbed 'Massive Monday' - and for good reason.

As a relatively unrestricted travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launches today, Sydney Airport will play host to 13 flights by Air New Zealand, Qantas and Jetstar between 6.15am and 7pm, heading for Wellington, Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch.

Lori Roger is taking advantage of the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble and has booked a ticket immediately to Christchurch for her best friend's engagement party. Picture: Richard Dobson

Trans-Tasman travel will not require mandatory testing, proof of vaccination or quarantine, but passengers must wear masks during flights and agree to be tracked via an app for contact tracing purposes.

Those with cold or flu-like symptoms cannot travel.

After much anticipation, Sydney woman Lori Roger wasted no time booking a flight to Christchurch to celebrate her closest friend's engagement.

Ms Roger, 37, from Campsie, said: "I've had my flight cancelled a few times and my friend was forced to postpone her engagement party on numerous occasions. I just hope the bubble doesn't pop this time.''

OVER 50S 'SHOULD GET VACCINE'

Australian health officials remain determined to plough ahead with the rollout of the ­AstraZeneca jab to people aged over 50, despite a huge spike in vaccine hesitancy amid confusion and safety concerns.

As GPs report mass cancellation of appointments following the death of a 48-year-old NSW woman from a blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca jab, chief nursing and midwifery officer Alison McMillan urged hesitant Australians to speak with their doctor about their concerns.

"Please look to the information you can rely on so that you can make a decision that's informed by the most … up-to-date information," she said.

The Federal Government has recommended that people over 50 get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Brendan Radke

Australia's peak advisory board has assessed the vaccine as safe for people 50 and above, however, several countries overseas have taken an even more cautious approach to alleviate concerns about the blood clot risk. Canada will only give AstraZeneca to people over 55 and Germany is giving it to people over 60.

The NSW woman who died from blood clots was only two years shy of the threshold now set in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was given the Pfizer vaccine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sharon Smith

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was one of the first people to receive the Pfizer jab in Australia, meaning he received an option unlikely to be offered to other people his age under the new guidelines.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and recommended for use for those aged over 50," he said.

"There is no change to that; that is confirmed again by TGA advice that has come through."

He urged people over 70 to book a vaccine appointment, and revealed he expected his own elderly mother to receive her first jab this week.

SERVICE NSW APP CRASHES

The dinner and entertainment plans of patrons were impacted by a technical issue which shut down the state government's MyServiceNSW app used to check into venues for COVID safety late yesterday.

The outage meant customers weren't able to Check-in to businesses or redeem Dine & Discover vouchers.

NSW Health confirmed the app was restored at around 9pm.

The Service NSW App crashed on Sunday, leaving people unable to check-in or redeem Dine and Discover vouchers. Picture: Supplied

It is understood the outage affecting the MyServiceNSW app was due to a technical issue that started earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The issue is being investigated.

"We can confirm the app is back up," a NSW Health statement said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and are continuing to monitor the app to ensure it's stable."

NSW residents attending pubs, restaurants and other venues were told to check-in digitally via the ServiceNSW webform instead.

"It's vital that customer contact details are still collected digitally," the department said.

Affected patrons took to social media to express their disappointment at the technical glitch, which left people unable to redeem the NSW government's $100 Dine and Discover vouchers.

Originally published as 'Massive Monday' as trans-Tasman bubble opens