Massive barra freed from flood waters

James Falkenberg with a one meter barramundi he helped free from a South Townsville drain following the major flooding event. Picture: Facebook

A MASSIVE barramundi deemed for an almost certain doom was given a new lease on life after some quick thinking fishermen rescued it from a drain.

Mount Low resident James Falkenberg got a call from on Sunday afternoon about the prized specimen trapped in a drain off Richardson St in South Townsville following the major floods.

The keen angler enlisted the help from his mate Miles Tam and raced to capture the fish.

"Miles Tam and myself armed with landing nets and a big Esky, we quickly relocated this big girl to the river where she will hopefully survive," Mr Falkenberg said.

"It was over a meter long. We just relocated her about five minutes down the road at the boat ramp.

"When we pulled her out of the water she was really warm."

Mr Falkenberg said the barra was pulled out of about a foot of warm water he thought to be 35C.

He said he looked for more stricken barra in the drain but could not find any others.

It was not the only fishy encounter the Queensland Rail employee had come across in recent days as the city recovers from the floods.

"I found a 50cm barracuda stuck in the rail lines on Boundary St," he said.

Mr Falkenberg said the floods will improve the fishing around Townsville.

"This flood will kick start the fishery. Every cloud has a silver lining."