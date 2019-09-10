Menu
Dordrecht, The Netherlands.
Crime

Mass shooting in The Netherlands

by Megan Palin
10th Sep 2019 6:05 AM

Several people have been killed in a mass shooting in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, according to police.

At least three people died when the gunman opened fire on Monday evening local time, local police said. Another person has been "seriously injured".

 

 

Dutch broadcaster NOS said the shooting was at a home and that emergency services were on the scene.

"The shooter is believed to have been a policeman who also shot himself," the tabloid newspaper De Telegraaf said, adding a fourth family member was seriously wounded and taken to hospital.

Rotterdam police tweeted that "three people have been killed and another was seriously wounded" but did not give any further details.

"We are at the scene with numerous people to investigate the cause of the incident," police said, adding that more details would be given later.

Dordrecht's mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that he was "very touched and sympathise with everyone involved".

Dordrecht lies around 25 kilometres southwest of the port city of Rotterdam and is one of the oldest cities in the Dutch province of South Holland.

 

More to come.

 

- With AFP

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

