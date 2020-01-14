Masked thieves leave family home a bloody mess

A HORRIFIED family in Palmerston woke up to find a trail of blood through their home after thieves broke in on Monday.

Moulden resident Louise Ling said security cameras caught two masked thieves breaking into her home at about 1.30am while she was sleeping.

The pair of young boys ransacked a spare room at the back of the house before jumping over the fence and escaping.

"I didn't realise we had been broken into until the next morning," Ms Ling said.

"I woke up and found a trail of blood on the back steps and thought one of the dogs had hurt themselves.

"But then I went into the spare room and it was all covered in blood.

"There was trails of it on the floor, the couch and the white bed sheets and the pillows.

"It was chilling. My leg started shaking at the sight of it.

"Obviously one of those thieves had been badly injured.

"I couldn't even bring myself to go inside because I thought whoever broke in could still be in there."

A spokeswoman from NT Police said they still were looking into a report of an unlawful entry and stealing at the Moulden residence.

"At this time no offenders have been arrested however investigations are ongoing," she said.

Moulden resident Louise Ling surveys the bloody scene left by an alleged thief in her home. Picture: Che Chorley

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact police on 131 444 or report anonymously to crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

After the terrible ordeal, Ms Ling said she no longer felt safe living in her own home.

"I thought I was safe because I took all the proper precautions," she said.

"We have three dogs, security cameras and everything but it's still not enough.

"It's beyond belief really.

"The crime problem here is truly getting out of hand."

This incident comes just a few weeks after another home in Moulden was broken into on December 24 and a 21-year-old woman was allegedly indecently assaulted.

Police assured the incident is being investigated and advise residents to secure their houses even when at home.