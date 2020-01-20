Menu
Masked man on Bathurst prison roof

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 2:25 PM
An inmate has fashioned a mask and cape out of what appears to be a bed sheet and climbed onto the roof of a prison in the state's central tablelands.

The 50-year-old has been in the stand-off for hours with Bathurst Correctional Centre officers who are attempting to talk him into a peaceful surrender.

Correctives staff are trying to negotiate with the man to come down.
Police were notified the man had climbed onto the roof of the reception area about 10.45am and are prepared to assist if needed.

He appears to have wrapped himself in a prison bedsheet.
But the specially-trained Security Operations Group from Corrective Services is leading the operation to bring the man down.

"Corrective Services NSW staff are working to safely remove a 50-year-old inmate from a roof at Bathurst Correctional Centre," a statement from the department said.

"The inmate climbed onto the reception area just before 10.30 this morning. The centre has been placed into lockdown."

The man wearing a silver cross on a necklace appears to have his head wrapped in a white sheet which is hanging to his ankles.

