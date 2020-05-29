Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

A Northern NSW has had a range of charges against him dismissed.

CHARGES against a man who had been accused of spraying graffiti on Bayshore Drive in Byron Bay’s Arts and Industry Estate while wearing a bear suit as a disguise have been dismissed.

The Northern NSW man, 43, was facing charged of intentionally marking premises without consent, behaving in an offensive manner and obstructive a driver’s path over the alleged February incident.

He’d also been charged with contravening an AVO, obstructing or hindering an ambulance officer by an act of violence and resisting police, relating to separate matters.

When the case returned to Byron Bay Local Court this week, all of those charges were dismissed under the Mental Health Act.

Magistrate Karen Stafford dismissed each charge under a number of conditions.

She ordered that the man must remain under the care of health professionals at the Tweed Hospital, consult with his treating psychologist at least weekly after being discharged and that he must comply with a treatment plan set out by his general practitioner.

When released from hospital, the man is to live with his parents.

No convictions were recorded for any of the allegations.