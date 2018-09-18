Menu
THE first official, full-length trailer for Mary Poppins Returns has been released — and it’s simply super-cali-fragilistic-expi-ali-docious.
Entertainment

First trailer drops for Mary Poppins sequel

by Bronte Coy
18th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

THE first official trailer for the new Mary Poppins movie is finally here - and, as expected, it's (sorry) absolutely super-cali-fragilistic-expi-ali-docious.

Actress Emily Blunt has stepped into the iconic role (first made famous by Julie Andrews) for Mary Poppins Returns, in the sequel which sees the magical nanny head back to England to once again take care of the Banks children - who are now all grown-up - and their own offspring.

She’s baaaaaack!
More specifically, Mary is there because she's concerned that the Banks' have forgotten what it means to have some whimsical fun.

Squad goals.
From the trailer, it's clear the much-anticipated sequel to the 1965 classic movie is going to bring back all the elements that made it so fun: dancing, singing, flying umbrellas - and plenty of magic.

Blunt is joined by an all-star cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda (as lamplighter Jack), Ben Whishaw, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters - and there's even a special cameo by original Poppins star, Dick Van Dyke.

Basically, it's set to give you all the warm and fuzzy nostalgia you've been hoping for. Check out the trailer below:

Mary Poppins Returns will be released in cinemas on December 19.

