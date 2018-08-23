Martial arts self defence course

NEXT LEVEL: Two day Self Defence Workshop in Bangalow and Byron Bay.

DEDICATED Karateka and Martial Artists are invited to attend a Kase Ha Shotokan Karate Do and Practical Self Defence Seminar to be held on Friday and Saturday respectively in Bangalow at the Scout Hall and in Byron Bay at St Finbarr's Primary School.

This workshop will be delivered by the visiting two senior Kase Ha Instructors in Australia Mark Johnson Sensei and Terry Raftry Sensei, both 5th Dan.

Bangalow based Chief Instructor Jean Boussard is a 4th Dan in Karate Do which he has been practicing since his teens and a 2nd Dan in Taekwon Do with four years spent in Korea.

Jean Sensei has been initiated to many other Martial Arts including Vietvodao (black belt), judo, aikido, kendo, nunchaku, taichi, capoeira and thai kickboxing.

Around 45 local practitioners of all ages practice with the Bangalow Martial Arts group using a holistic approach that incorporates meditation in every session and the understanding of one's own vital energy.

The Friday session running in Bangalow from 6-7.30pm is an advanced class reserved for Brown and Black Belts. Both Saturday sessions in Byron Bay from 10am-12.15 noon and 2-4.15pm are open to all adults and teenagers.

Go to: byronshireshotokan .com or email: dallboussard@gmail.com for more info and registration.