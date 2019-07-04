Martha: ‘Kochie thinks I’m beneath him’

THE feud between MAFS star Martha and Sunrise is showing no signs of stopping.

The controversial bride claims David Koch is treating her like she's "beneath him" by not apologising over elbow-gate.

"Kochie refused to apologise for lying about the elbowing incident. He just thinks I don't deserve an apology," Martha said in a YouTube video.

"It's at the expense of my wellbeing and it's not fair," she added.

‘Perhaps . I’m beneath him’. Martha from MAFS, pictured with boyfriend Michael Brunelli, at the Logies. Picture: MATRIX

In a video titled "My Final Say to Kochie and Sunrise", Martha accused the Sunrise co-host of ridiculing her.

"He just thinks that because I was on a reality TV show and am a reality TV star that I don't deserve to get an apology for him. Perhaps that I'm beneath him," she said.

"I'm a person and I have feelings and Sam (Armytage) and Koch have caused me so much stress and anxiety these past few days and I just feel like it's so unnecessary, like for what, for ratings?"

Is it too late now to say sorry? David Koch pictured leaving the Gold Coast the day after the Logies. Picture: AAP

"They've continued to mock me every morning on their show and I just feel like that goes to show you that they're no better than the thousands of trolling messages I've received over the last few months."

Martha added that she had taken the scandal to heart because she was "falsely accused of assaulting two grown men".

Yesterday, Koch appeared to fuel the saga further when he refused to apologise for making the accusations on Monday's post-Logies Sunrise broadcast.

"Maybe I put myself in a dangerous position between her and a photographer … And for that, I apologise," Koch said, according to the Daily Mail.

"I've said all I need to say on Martha. We did on air," he added.

Martha from MAFS posing at the Logies … the scene of all the controversy with Sunrise. Picture: MATRIX

Samantha Armytage became entangled in the war of words when she said of Martha that she ‘couldn’t pick her in a line-up’. Picture: AAP

Earlier this week, Martha denied claims she intentionally elbowed Koch at the Logies, accusing the Sunrise hosts of "bullying" her.

She responded to allegations made by Koch and Sunrise co-host Samantha Armytage about her red carpet conduct on Sunday night.

It all started on Monday when the Sunrise hosts said they were not impressed by the controversial Married At First Sight star.

During Sunrise's post-Logies broadcast, Koch accused Martha of elbowing him on the red carpet.

"I've still got bruises in the ribs from the Married At First Sight woman who elbowed me on the way through," Koch said on Seven.

And it didn't stop there. Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr asked for clarification: "The one with the dark hair?"

David Koch, Samantha Armytage, Natalie Barr and Mark Beretta at the Logies. Picture: AAP

"Someone is saying Martha in my ear. I could not pick her out of a line-up. But my god, she got you in the ribs," Samantha Armytage added, to which Barr replied, "She had attitude".

The exchange over the former MAFS star continued when Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta warned, "Do not get between Martha and the camera."

Then Armytage delivered the real zinger: "Especially when you've only got 15 minutes of fame," to which the Sunrise panel gasped and erupted in laughter.

Armytage retaliated at her take-down: "Stop looking at me like that today! You are having a crack at her and when I have a crack!"

It came as Martha told News Corp Australia she is trying to change her public image.

"I have a bit of a bad reputation so we are trying to fix that," Kalifatidis said on the red carpet at the Logies.

"I probably have the bad rep because I sauced a girl on national TV, among other things.

"I know exactly what I've done wrong.

"People need to see who the real me is. No one knows who I am and what I am really like and I am excited for people to get to know me."